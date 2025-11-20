Princess Catharina-Amalia Gives Mom Maxima's Cape a Gen Z Makeover a Day After the Dutch Queen Wore It

The future queen of the Netherlands borrowed her mom's outfit for an event with King Williem-Alexander.

Princess Catharina-Amalia smiling in a red dress and burgundy cape; Queen Maxima in the same burgundy cape and a matching hat
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino's avatar
By
published
in News

When your mom is a queen, there's endless options for designer clothes and jewels to borrow from, and Princess Catharina-Amalia often takes inspiration from her mom, Queen Maxima. Whether it's wearing her mother's tiara or sporting the same emerald green evening dress that both her mom and grandma once wore, Amalia is an expert at royal recycling. But on November 19, the future queen of the Netherlands took so much inspiration from her mom's outfit that she stole the look just a day later.

Queen Maxima welcomed Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg to The Hague on November 19 while wearing a burgundy Valentino cape that's been on heavy rotation in her wardrobe since 2021. She wore the cape zipped up with the sleeves of her red Natan Couture dress peeking out, styling it with an oversized maroon Fabienne Delvigne hat. Queen Maxima finished off the look with burgundy Gianvito Rossi pumps and a snakeskin Sophie Habsburg clutch.

But fans were treated to a mixup of the look when Princess Catharina-Amalia stepped out on November 20 in the same cape, clutch and shoes, but styled completely differently than her mom. And although she stopped short of stealing the same dress Maxima wore on Wednesday, Amalia did borrow another one of her mom's red dresses—the same one the queen previously wore with her Valentino cape in 2021.

Princess Catharina-Amalia in a red dress and maroon cape standing next to King Willem-Alexander in a blue suit

Princess Catharina-Amalia is seen with King Willem-Alexander on November 20.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander

Queen Maxima wore the same cape alongside the Dutch king on November 19.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her outing at the special session of the States General in The Hague, the Princess of Orange wore her mom's cape unfastened and draped around her shoulders, showing off a lipstick red Natan shirt dress underneath.

She carried the same burgundy clutch Queen Maxima wore for Wednesday's appearance along with the same burgundy pumps, which coincidentally are also on frequent rotation in Princess Kate and Queen Mary's royal wardrobes.

Princess Catharina-Amalia in a red dress and maroon cape

Princess Catharina-Amalia is seen with King Willem-Alexander on November 20.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Maxima in a red dress and maroon cape standing next to Grand Duchess Stephanie in a lavender coat

Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg is seen with Queen Maxima on November 19.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of wearing a hat, Catharina-Amalia wore her blonde hair down in loose waves, adding a pair of Lott.Gioielli gold button earrings and cinching her waist with a slim belt.

Thursday isn't the first time the princess has borrowed her mom's cape in recent memory. Amalia wore the Valentino piece to Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie's inauguration in Luxembourg last month, marking their ascension to the throne after Guillaume's father, Grand Duke Henri, abdicated.

Shop Similar

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.