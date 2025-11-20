Princess Catharina-Amalia Gives Mom Maxima's Cape a Gen Z Makeover a Day After the Dutch Queen Wore It

When your mom is a queen, there's endless options for designer clothes and jewels to borrow from, and Princess Catharina-Amalia often takes inspiration from her mom, Queen Maxima. Whether it's wearing her mother's tiara or sporting the same emerald green evening dress that both her mom and grandma once wore, Amalia is an expert at royal recycling. But on November 19, the future queen of the Netherlands took so much inspiration from her mom's outfit that she stole the look just a day later.

Queen Maxima welcomed Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg to The Hague on November 19 while wearing a burgundy Valentino cape that's been on heavy rotation in her wardrobe since 2021. She wore the cape zipped up with the sleeves of her red Natan Couture dress peeking out, styling it with an oversized maroon Fabienne Delvigne hat. Queen Maxima finished off the look with burgundy Gianvito Rossi pumps and a snakeskin Sophie Habsburg clutch.

But fans were treated to a mixup of the look when Princess Catharina-Amalia stepped out on November 20 in the same cape, clutch and shoes, but styled completely differently than her mom. And although she stopped short of stealing the same dress Maxima wore on Wednesday, Amalia did borrow another one of her mom's red dresses—the same one the queen previously wore with her Valentino cape in 2021.

Princess Catharina-Amalia is seen with King Willem-Alexander on November 20. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Maxima wore the same cape alongside the Dutch king on November 19. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her outing at the special session of the States General in The Hague, the Princess of Orange wore her mom's cape unfastened and draped around her shoulders, showing off a lipstick red Natan shirt dress underneath.

She carried the same burgundy clutch Queen Maxima wore for Wednesday's appearance along with the same burgundy pumps, which coincidentally are also on frequent rotation in Princess Kate and Queen Mary's royal wardrobes.

Princess Catharina-Amalia is seen with King Willem-Alexander on November 20. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg is seen with Queen Maxima on November 19. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of wearing a hat, Catharina-Amalia wore her blonde hair down in loose waves, adding a pair of Lott.Gioielli gold button earrings and cinching her waist with a slim belt.

Thursday isn't the first time the princess has borrowed her mom's cape in recent memory. Amalia wore the Valentino piece to Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie's inauguration in Luxembourg last month, marking their ascension to the throne after Guillaume's father, Grand Duke Henri, abdicated.

