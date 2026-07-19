Charli XCX Delivers a Masterclass in How to Style a Little Black Wedding Guest Dress
There was no 'In the City'-style pink dress drama at Matty Healy and Gabbriette's nuptials.
Last summer, Charli XCX married George Daniel, the drummer for The 1975, first in a low-key London wedding, followed by a destination wedding in Sicily. For the latter, the "360" singer opted for a white Vivienne Westwood mini dress, which she swapped for a sheer Danielle Frankel slip gown at her second ceremony. To attend singer Matty Healy's nuptials to model and actress Gabbriette, Charli's outfit couldn't have been more different.
On July 18, Healy and Gabbriette wed in Los Angeles at Madonna's former home, Castillo del Lago in the Hollywood Hills. Most of the guests appeared to be wearing black outfits, including Charli, who arrived alongside her husband. The singer's black halter dress featured a front leg slit along with ruffles cascading from its neckline.
The "Rock Music" singer accessorized her little black dress with Jimmy Choo's "Love Sling Back 85" Black Calf Leather Slingback Pumps, which retail for $850, and a pair of Bvlgari BV8079B Sunglasses.
Basically, a little black dress can most definitely work as wedding guest attire, especially if you want to avoid any In the City-style pink dress drama.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.