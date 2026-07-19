Charli XCX Delivers a Masterclass in How to Style a Little Black Wedding Guest Dress

Last summer, Charli XCX married George Daniel, the drummer for The 1975, first in a low-key London wedding, followed by a destination wedding in Sicily. For the latter, the "360" singer opted for a white Vivienne Westwood mini dress, which she swapped for a sheer Danielle Frankel slip gown at her second ceremony. To attend singer Matty Healy's nuptials to model and actress Gabbriette, Charli's outfit couldn't have been more different.

On July 18, Healy and Gabbriette wed in Los Angeles at Madonna's former home, Castillo del Lago in the Hollywood Hills. Most of the guests appeared to be wearing black outfits, including Charli, who arrived alongside her husband. The singer's black halter dress featured a front leg slit along with ruffles cascading from its neckline.

Charli XCX attending Matty Healy and Gabbriette's wedding on July 18. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The "Rock Music" singer accessorized her little black dress with Jimmy Choo's "Love Sling Back 85" Black Calf Leather Slingback Pumps, which retail for $850, and a pair of Bvlgari BV8079B Sunglasses.

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Charli XCX accessorizes her little black dress with Jimmy Choo slingbacks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jimmy Choo Love Sling Back 85 $850 at Jimmy Choo

Basically, a little black dress can most definitely work as wedding guest attire, especially if you want to avoid any In the City-style pink dress drama.

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