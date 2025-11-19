Princess Charlene Gives a Princess Kate-Like Blouse and Suit a Regal Upgrade That Grace Kelly Would Approve
The Monégasque royal family showed off patriotic outfits for National Day.
Monaco is celebrating its National Day on Wednesday, November 19, and while her 10-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques might have stolen the show yet again, Princess Charlene joined her family while dressed in a sleek suit that channeled Princess Kate.
Like Kate, Charlene has been on a trouser suit streak as of late, and per fashion blog UFO No More, she wore wide-legged ivory trousers and a matching blazer by Armani for the National Day celebrations at the palace. On November 18, the Princess of Wales wore a pale gray Roland Mouret suit with a white ruffled blouse by London-based brand Knatchbull, and Princess Charlene went with a similar top for her appearance on Wednesday.
Charlene, who is married to Grace Kelly's son, Prince Albert—paired her suit with a massive pair of diamond stud earrings and a chic veiled hat that brought back memories of Princess Grace's 1950s style.
Mom of two Charlene finished off her look with a pair of ivory pointed-toe pumps and a red-and-gold medal pinned to her blazer. While the princess dressed in one color of Monaco's flag, her daughter, Gabriella, wore a sweet coat dress in the country's second shade, red.
Meanwhile, Prince Jacques, who is the heir to the country's throne, matched with dad Prince Albert in a miniature military uniform.
Wednesday's neutral outfit marks a departure from last year's National Day look for Charlene, who wore a colorful lavender trouser suit to the 2024 event. However, the princess's 2025 ensemble is in keeping with her recent parade of beige, brown and ivory trouser suits, like the checked Alexander McQueen blazer and pants she wore to meet Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward in October and the '80s-inspired greige power suit she also wore last month.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.