Princess Charlene Gives a Princess Kate-Like Blouse and Suit a Regal Upgrade That Grace Kelly Would Approve

Monaco is celebrating its National Day on Wednesday, November 19, and while her 10-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques might have stolen the show yet again, Princess Charlene joined her family while dressed in a sleek suit that channeled Princess Kate.

Like Kate, Charlene has been on a trouser suit streak as of late, and per fashion blog UFO No More, she wore wide-legged ivory trousers and a matching blazer by Armani for the National Day celebrations at the palace. On November 18, the Princess of Wales wore a pale gray Roland Mouret suit with a white ruffled blouse by London-based brand Knatchbull, and Princess Charlene went with a similar top for her appearance on Wednesday.

Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella, Prince Jacques and Prince Albert are seen on November 19. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate, seen on November 18, wore a gray suit and similar blouse to an early years summit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlene, who is married to Grace Kelly's son, Prince Albert—paired her suit with a massive pair of diamond stud earrings and a chic veiled hat that brought back memories of Princess Grace's 1950s style.

Mom of two Charlene finished off her look with a pair of ivory pointed-toe pumps and a red-and-gold medal pinned to her blazer. While the princess dressed in one color of Monaco's flag, her daughter, Gabriella, wore a sweet coat dress in the country's second shade, red.

Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella are seen on National Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlene's late mother-in-law, Princess Grace, is seen in a similar veiled hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Prince Jacques, who is the heir to the country's throne, matched with dad Prince Albert in a miniature military uniform.

Wednesday's neutral outfit marks a departure from last year's National Day look for Charlene, who wore a colorful lavender trouser suit to the 2024 event. However, the princess's 2025 ensemble is in keeping with her recent parade of beige, brown and ivory trouser suits, like the checked Alexander McQueen blazer and pants she wore to meet Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward in October and the '80s-inspired greige power suit she also wore last month.

