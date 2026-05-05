Princess Charlene Tries Out Beach Waves and a Princess Kate-Approved Sport in a New Pair of Hermès Sneakers

Princess Charlene revealed her longest hairstyle in 15 years during an event in January, and she showed that her shoulder-sweeping locks are here to stay while taking part in a rugby event over the weekend. The Monégasque royal joined her husband, Prince Albert, for the Monaco Sevens Tournament in Beausoleil, France, and she embraced beach waves—and a pair of designer sneakers—as she got into the sporty spirit.

The royal typically wears her hair in a neat updo, but she wore it hair down for the match, leaning into a more casual, wavy style for the approaching summer.

As patron of the Rugby Football Union, Princess Kate often attends matches and rugby workshops while dressed in athletic brands like Lululemon, Nike, Sweaty Betty and Adidas. But designer aficionado Charlene—who serves as president of the federation Monégasque Rugby—put her own spin on sporty casual, wearing a brown suede Max Mara shacket with ivory jeans and a matching top.

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Princess Charlene wears a Max Mara shacket at the Prince Héréditaire Jacques Stadium in Beausoleil, France. (Image credit: Alamy)

Princess Charlene embraces beachy waves at the rugby event. (Image credit: Alamy)

She finished off her look with a $1,125 pair of Hermès Bouncing Sneakers in the Beige Lin colorway, per Instagrammer Royal Fashion Police, with the leather and mesh design featuring an oversized "H" motif on each side of its white soles.

The brand describes the trainer as "so light that it no longer appears to touch the ground and full of untamed energy," making it perfect for a day at the stadium.

Charlene shows off a new pair of beige sneakers by Hermès. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger /Palais princier)

The prince and princess present a trophy to the Seventise Monaco Seven rugby team. (Image credit: Alamy)

Charlene took part in drills with some players and at the conclusion of the tournament, joined Prince Albert in presenting the trophy to the winning team, the Seventise, after their 35–14 victory over UAE Shaheen.

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