Princess Charlene Tries Out Beach Waves and a Princess Kate-Approved Sport in a New Pair of Hermès Sneakers
She joined husband Prince Albert for a sporty outing in Monaco.
Princess Charlene revealed her longest hairstyle in 15 years during an event in January, and she showed that her shoulder-sweeping locks are here to stay while taking part in a rugby event over the weekend. The Monégasque royal joined her husband, Prince Albert, for the Monaco Sevens Tournament in Beausoleil, France, and she embraced beach waves—and a pair of designer sneakers—as she got into the sporty spirit.
The royal typically wears her hair in a neat updo, but she wore it hair down for the match, leaning into a more casual, wavy style for the approaching summer.
As patron of the Rugby Football Union, Princess Kate often attends matches and rugby workshops while dressed in athletic brands like Lululemon, Nike, Sweaty Betty and Adidas. But designer aficionado Charlene—who serves as president of the federation Monégasque Rugby—put her own spin on sporty casual, wearing a brown suede Max Mara shacket with ivory jeans and a matching top.Article continues below
She finished off her look with a $1,125 pair of Hermès Bouncing Sneakers in the Beige Lin colorway, per Instagrammer Royal Fashion Police, with the leather and mesh design featuring an oversized "H" motif on each side of its white soles.
The brand describes the trainer as "so light that it no longer appears to touch the ground and full of untamed energy," making it perfect for a day at the stadium.
Charlene took part in drills with some players and at the conclusion of the tournament, joined Prince Albert in presenting the trophy to the winning team, the Seventise, after their 35–14 victory over UAE Shaheen.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.