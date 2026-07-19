Monica Barbaro Styles Her Little Black Mini Dress With Summer 2026's Peep-Toe Mules Trend
The super-short trapeze dress breathes life into a retro classic.
After joining boyfriend Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon 2026, Monica Barbaro jetted off to New York City to promote romantic comedy One Night Only, in which she stars opposite Dua Lipa's husband, Callum Turner.
Spotted on July 18, Barbaro wore a striking little black dress—Lein's Beau Dress in Black Silk and Wool—which retails for $1,698. The trapeze mini dress offers a sleek take on a classic silhouette, and features a super-short hemline with a square neckline.
The Crime 101 star accessorized her retro dress with the peep-toe mules trend, which celebrities regularly resurrect. Barbaro's smart black heeled mules are the ideal accessory for a hot summer day in the city. She completed her outfit with a pair of sunglasses.
Lein, of course, creates hand-crafted designs in both everyday and bridal styles, making the brand a stylish pick for Barbaro's latest bout of movie promotion.
In an interview with the Guardian, Barbaro opened up about striving to find her place as an actress. "The scarcity of work in this industry has terrified me for so long, and it feels like a gift to not be in a state of desperation any more," she explained.
Discussing what the future might hold, Barbaro told the outlet, "I honestly don't know right now, which is kind of a weird, exciting thing. It's nice to feel that and not feel like: 'Oh no, I'll never work again.' At least I know something will be there."
And when it comes to the actress's style, she continues to inspire fans with her chic and unexpected fashion choices.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.