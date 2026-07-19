Monica Barbaro Styles Her Little Black Mini Dress With Summer 2026's Peep-Toe Mules Trend

After joining boyfriend Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon 2026, Monica Barbaro jetted off to New York City to promote romantic comedy One Night Only, in which she stars opposite Dua Lipa's husband, Callum Turner.

Spotted on July 18, Barbaro wore a striking little black dress—Lein's Beau Dress in Black Silk and Wool—which retails for $1,698. The trapeze mini dress offers a sleek take on a classic silhouette, and features a super-short hemline with a square neckline.

The Crime 101 star accessorized her retro dress with the peep-toe mules trend, which celebrities regularly resurrect. Barbaro's smart black heeled mules are the ideal accessory for a hot summer day in the city. She completed her outfit with a pair of sunglasses.

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Monica Barbaro pairs a Lein little black dress with peep-toe mules. (Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Lein, of course, creates hand-crafted designs in both everyday and bridal styles, making the brand a stylish pick for Barbaro's latest bout of movie promotion.

In an interview with the Guardian, Barbaro opened up about striving to find her place as an actress. "The scarcity of work in this industry has terrified me for so long, and it feels like a gift to not be in a state of desperation any more," she explained.

Monica Barbaro wears a retro-inspired little black dress from Lein with peep-toe mules in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Discussing what the future might hold, Barbaro told the outlet, "I honestly don't know right now, which is kind of a weird, exciting thing. It's nice to feel that and not feel like: 'Oh no, I'll never work again.' At least I know something will be there."

And when it comes to the actress's style, she continues to inspire fans with her chic and unexpected fashion choices.

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