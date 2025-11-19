Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s Twins Looks Adorably Patriotic on Monégasque National Day

The Monégasque Royal Family stepped out for a rare whole-family engagement on Monaco’s National Day. La Fête du Prince, meaning the “Prince's holiday,” is officially celebrated every November 19th in honor of the reigning head of state, Prince Albert. Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s adorable twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques––who turn 11 next month––stole the show in their patriotic outfits.

Princess Gabriella wore a classic red coat with a Peter Pan collar over a bright red dress with organza sleeves, paired with a coordinating headband from Philip Treacy and Mary Jane shoes from Gianvito Rossi. Prince Jacques looked every inch a prince in a custom miniature military uniform.

Prince Jacques salutes his father, Prince Albert, during Monaco's National Day celebrations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Monegasque Royal Family waves from the balcony on Monaco's National Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monaco’s extensive royal family came together for the events, including Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Andrea Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi and his wife, Beatrice Borromeo. Beatrice gave birth to their third child, a daughter named Bianca Caroline Marta, only six weeks ago. Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Grace’s eldest granddaughter, wore a Cher Horowitz-esque skirt suit for the day’s events.

The royal family began the day’s commemorations with a mass at Monaco Cathedral, followed by a balcony appearance by the whole family at the Prince’s Palace. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, joined by Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie, attended a military parade in the courtyard of the palace. Prince Jacques even joined in on the military salute, copying his father.

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques pose together on Monaco National Day. (Image credit: Prince's Palace of Monaco)

Princess Gabriella photographed on Monaco National Day. (Image credit: Prince's Palace of Monaco)

Prince Jacques poses for a photo on Monaco National Day. (Image credit: Prince's Palace of Monaco)

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques regularly join their parents for official occasions, such as Monaco's National Day, state visits, and Christmas celebrations. Last year, Princess Gabriella matched her mom, Princess Charlene, in coordinating lavender outfits for the annual La Fête du Prince celebrations. These early introductions to royal duties will surely prepare them for a future representing the royal family, as Prince Jacques is the heir to the throne.