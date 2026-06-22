Princess Kate Has Embraced Diana-Like Dressing More Than Ever Since Her Stylist's Departure

Princess Diana’s style influence can still be seen almost 30 years after her death, whether it’s on the runways, in high street stores or on members of the Royal Family. Princess Kate, in particular, has been inspired by her late mother-in-law’s wardrobe, and her recent outfits have been reflecting major ‘80s energy.

The Princess of Wales’s longtime assistant and stylist, Natasha Archer, left the royal household last year to launch her own personal styling business. Since Archer’s departure, Kate has been leaning into trouser suits and repeat outfits even more than usual, but she’s also been dressing in some very Diana-coded looks.

As the Daily Mail reported, “The latest fan of Diana’s style appears to be Kate’s new ‘secret stylist.’”

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The Princess of Wales wears Rodarte on June 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana wears a similar red polka-dot outfit in 1988. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether the Princess of Wales has actually employed the help of a new stylist remains unclear, and as the Daily Mail noted, since “Archer’s role was never confirmed, it’s unlikely her replacement will ever be named either.”

Either way, it's hard to ignore that Princess Kate has been giving nods to some of Diana's iconic outfits as of late. Especially notable was the pale blue Catherine Walker coat the Princess of Wales wore to Trooping the Colour on June 13. The pastel style with white trim was nearly identical to the coat Princess Diana wore on Easter 1987, which was also designed by Walker.

Princess Diana matches Prince William in a Catherine Walker coat on Easter Sunday 1987. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate, pictured with Prince Louis, wears a Catherine Walker coat to Trooping the Colour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate also leaned into a very Diana-esque outfit when she wore a vintage-inspired red dotted dress by Rodarte earlier this month. The Princess of Wales chose the bold midi dress when she attended a reception for Cancer Research UK, and it brought back memories of some of the red dotted designs Diana wore in the '80s.

With Wimbledon on the horizon, will we see the Princess of Wales in another eighties-inspired outfit? Watch this space.

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