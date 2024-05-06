At School, Princess Charlotte Is a Rule Follower, But Is “Fiery” at Home, Constantly Putting Her Brothers In Their Place

The only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales turned nine last week.

Princess Charlotte
We contain multitudes, and that goes for princesses, too. At Lambrook School—where Princess Charlotte attends, as do her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis—Charlotte “likes to fit in and do the right thing”; then, at home at Adelaide Cottage, she is fiery and feisty and rules the roost, keeping her brothers firmly in check.

Princess Charlotte

Charlotte's look at Louis as he acts mischievous says it all.

While her little brother Louis is known to ham it up and act out—and my goodness, we love that child for it—Charlotte is much more sensible and takes after her mother, Kate, Hello reports. The middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales “knows the rules,” global parenting expert Jo Frost (of Supernanny fame) told the outlet. “She’s the one in the middle. She knows how to keep everyone in good stead.”

Frost added “There are moments when I’ve watched George, and he’s looked over at his sister, and he’s probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she’s there, being able to remind him of things.”

Princess Charlotte

George may be the heir to the throne, but it's Charlotte in charge.

George may be the heir to the throne, but as we like to say around here, it’s Charlotte that’s in charge. “She’s not only third in line to the throne, but she’s quite a feisty little girl,” royal commentator Charles Rae told GB News (per OK). “And she at times does put her brothers—including George, who one day will be king—in their place.”

Rae added of the newly minted nine-year-old (she turned a year older on May 2) “She tells them off when she needs to,” he said. “She was dubbed at nursery school as ‘the warrior princess.’ She’s all sweet and nice and everything else, but she can tell them off if she wants to.”

Princess Charlotte

Charlotte knows when to perform her royal role...

Princess Charlotte

...and when to let loose and be a kid.

William and Kate released a new portrait of Charlotte for her birthday last week, and body language expert Judi James told The Sun “This is such a confident and grownup look from Charlotte, who has moved on from the childlike trait of standing straight and awkward in front of the camera and who has opted instead to strike a pose that looks assertive and relaxed, with a smile that is less of a fun grin and more of a signal of warmth and empathy,” she said.

Princess Charlotte 9th birthday photo

William and Kate released a photo for Charlotte's birthday last week, taken by her mom, Kate.

James added that “Her lean creates a series of body angles, but the way she has chosen a high wall to lean her elbow on suggests a quiet desire to dominate and take the lead,” she said. “The lifted arm also creates one pit-bare gesture that is another sign of confidence.”

The photo demonstrates Charlotte’s natural “leadership,” James said, and “her head tilt, though, shows a desire to be liked, too, suggesting a mix of personality traits that could make her a very popular leader in life.”

We have no doubt that’s what’s in store!

Princess Charlotte

The coolest.

Princess Charlotte
