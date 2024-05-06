At School, Princess Charlotte Is a Rule Follower, But Is “Fiery” at Home, Constantly Putting Her Brothers In Their Place

We contain multitudes, and that goes for princesses, too. At Lambrook School—where Princess Charlotte attends, as do her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis—Charlotte “likes to fit in and do the right thing”; then, at home at Adelaide Cottage, she is fiery and feisty and rules the roost, keeping her brothers firmly in check.
While her little brother Louis is known to ham it up and act out—and my goodness, we love that child for it—Charlotte is much more sensible and takes after her mother, Kate, Hello reports. The middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales “knows the rules,” global parenting expert Jo Frost (of Supernanny fame) told the outlet. “She’s the one in the middle. She knows how to keep everyone in good stead.”
Frost added “There are moments when I’ve watched George, and he’s looked over at his sister, and he’s probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she’s there, being able to remind him of things.”
George may be the heir to the throne, but as we like to say around here, it’s Charlotte that’s in charge. “She’s not only third in line to the throne, but she’s quite a feisty little girl,” royal commentator Charles Rae told GB News (per OK). “And she at times does put her brothers—including George, who one day will be king—in their place.”
Rae added of the newly minted nine-year-old (she turned a year older on May 2) “She tells them off when she needs to,” he said. “She was dubbed at nursery school as ‘the warrior princess.’ She’s all sweet and nice and everything else, but she can tell them off if she wants to.”
William and Kate released a new portrait of Charlotte for her birthday last week, and body language expert Judi James told The Sun “This is such a confident and grownup look from Charlotte, who has moved on from the childlike trait of standing straight and awkward in front of the camera and who has opted instead to strike a pose that looks assertive and relaxed, with a smile that is less of a fun grin and more of a signal of warmth and empathy,” she said.
James added that “Her lean creates a series of body angles, but the way she has chosen a high wall to lean her elbow on suggests a quiet desire to dominate and take the lead,” she said. “The lifted arm also creates one pit-bare gesture that is another sign of confidence.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The photo demonstrates Charlotte’s natural “leadership,” James said, and “her head tilt, though, shows a desire to be liked, too, suggesting a mix of personality traits that could make her a very popular leader in life.”
We have no doubt that’s what’s in store!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Ryan Gosling Says He Decided to Stop Taking on Roles That Would “Put Me In Some Kind of Dark Place” After Having Kids
Taking on roles like ‘La La Land,’ ‘Barbie,’ and ‘The Fall Guy’ were a strategic decision.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Gigi Hadid's Nail Artist Gives a Sneak Peek at Her Met Gala Manicure
It's a remix of a classic.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Celebs’ Met Gala Facials Include Microcurrent Gloves, LED Therapy, and Vibrational Orbs
I know, because I got the Shani Darden exclusive treatment.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Princess Charlotte Turns 9—See the Sweet Photo Taken by Mom Kate
Wait, she's 9??? Then how old am I?????
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
When Princess Charlotte Was Given a Crown on the Set of ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ Prince Louis Demanded One, Too
“So we had to go and find him a little crown.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Told Princess Charlotte's Favorite Joke, And I'm Cackling
Help, I have the sense of humor of an 8-year-old.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis “Are Following Some New Rules” at Home to Help Make Life Easier for Princess Kate
As their mother receives treatment for cancer, the Wales trio is reportedly pitching in and taking on some extra chores around the house.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
As Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Absorb the News of Their Mother’s Cancer Diagnosis, a Longtime Family Friend Notes Their “Extraordinary Resilience”
The Wales family of five are taking time together privately as Princess Kate recovers.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Does Princess Kate’s Mother’s Day Photo Controversy Mean We Won’t Be Getting Personal Photos from the Wales Family Anymore?
It has become a cherished tradition over the years.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have Been Aware of Princess Kate’s Health Issues the Entire Time and “Will Get Through This Together”
Kensington Palace announced this morning that Kate had been discharged from The London Clinic after nearly two weeks there.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Make No Mistake—It’s Princess Charlotte Who Rules the Roost at Adelaide Cottage, Parenting Expert Says
“She keeps George and Louis in check.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published