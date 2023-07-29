Princess Kate is To Thank for Princess Charlotte’s Confidence, Body Language Expert Says

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte exudes confidence—never more on display than at the men’s singles final of Wimbledon this month, where she acted far more mature and grown up than her eight years. The Daily Express reports there’s a reason for that confidence—it has been intentionally cultivated by her mother, the Princess of Wales.

Charlotte is known for mirroring her mother, Kate, and a body language expert explained that Charlotte is taking moments in the spotlight “in her stride,” just as Kate does. Body language expert Judi James said Kate can go so far as to take credit for her only daughter’s confidence when in the spotlight, which emulates Kate’s own self-assertion that has grown over the years.

(Image credit: Getty)

“Charlotte seemed happy and confident as she was seen cheering, smiling, and clapping during the match [at Wimbledon] and was taken by Kate, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, to meet and greet staff,” the outlet wrote. James said Charlotte’s poise can be attributed to Prince William and Kate’s commitment to bringing her (and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis) up as “normally” as possible—inspired by Kate’s own childhood.

“She’s [Charlotte] reaping the benefit of Kate and William’s determination to give them all as normal, rounded, and secure a childhood as possible—emulating Kate’s early years,” James said. “Some of Kate’s natural confidence stems from that happy childhood and, perhaps, the broad experience of life she gained during her very early years when she lived in Jordan.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate was only two when the Middleton family relocated to the Middle Eastern country, as Kate’s father, Michael, was transferred there with his employer, British Airways. The family lived in Jordan until September 1986—about two years—when they returned to Berkshire.

And Kate is mentoring her only daughter for the future that lies ahead, James said. This mentoring was on full display at Wimbledon, as “Kate could be seen stroking Charlotte’s face, chatting to her during breaks in play, and placing her hand on her chair,” The Daily Express reported. “She also made introductions to staff while explaining everything that was going on to Charlotte, giving her daughter a full royal induction with Kate’s ‘encouraging approach’ suggesting she wants to ‘inspire her daughter to be as passionate about the game as she is.’”

(Image credit: Getty)

Of the Wimbledon outing, James said it “gave us a glimpse into how she’s actively mentoring her daughter for royal life. Their mother/daughter relationship is maturing into a lovely friendship, similar to William’s relationship with their son, George. And it was lovely to see how both Charlotte and Kate behaved like fans rather than royals during the match, with Charlotte in particular letting rip when it came to cheering [Carlos] Alcaraz to victory. The bonds between Kate and Charlotte are visible from the natural—and often subliminal—mirroring, which shows them in similar poses and using similar gestures, too.”

For example, Charlotte employed a “cut off ritual”—putting both hands over her face—which James said was a “direct mimicry of her mother.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Charlotte has not only inherited Kate’s confidence, but also her “competitiveness” and “tendency to lead,” James said. (At Marie Claire, we call these “Charlotte in charge” moments.)

(Image credit: Getty)

“She [Charlotte] currently has more freedom to be spontaneous in public and celebrated Alcaraz’s win by throwing both arms up into the air and appearing to ‘roar,’” James said. “Kate’s fully tuned into her daughter. This synchronicity between them means she knows when to back off and when to encourage Charlotte’s freedom and growing independence.”