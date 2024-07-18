Princess Kate Reveals the Latest Way Her Only Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Following In Her Footsteps
Like mother, like daughter indeed.
Anyone watching Princess Charlotte alongside her mother, Princess Kate, at Wimbledon on Sunday couldn’t help but notice that Kate’s only daughter mirrored her over and over again—truly a “like mother, like daughter” scenario, from back to front.
And Kate revealed that there’s yet another way in which her only daughter is taking after her while the two were at Wimbledon alongside Kate’s younger sister Pippa Middleton Matthews—Charlotte is following in her mom’s footsteps by getting into tennis, Hello reports.
Considering that Wimbledon is one of the most famous tennis tournaments globally, it’s no surprise that the sport was the topic du jour Sunday, as Kate made her second public appearance of 2024 at the fabled annual event. While chatting at Wimbledon, Kate revealed that Charlotte had been “practicing yesterday” and that tennis was “really great for the youngsters,” likely referring to not just Charlotte but Prince George and Prince Louis, as well. After all, we know that Kate and Prince William have a tennis court at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, and that George has even taken a one-on-one lesson with tennis legend Roger Federer in the past; Federer said of George’s abilities “At that stage, it’s all about just touching the ball,” he said. “It’s already good. Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him.”
Kate, too, reportedly used to take tennis lessons at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham when the Wales family of five still resided in London at Kensington Palace, before moving to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate in 2022. She has rarely missed Wimbledon, which is an annual staple in her summer diary—the only time she missed the tournament was in 2013, while heavily pregnant with George.
At Wimbledon Sunday, Kate said she had been “filling in the leaderboard” with Charlotte as the two week tournament went on, adding of tennis “As a family, we play a lot.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
