Princess Kate Reveals the Latest Way Her Only Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Following In Her Footsteps

Anyone watching Princess Charlotte alongside her mother, Princess Kate, at Wimbledon on Sunday couldn’t help but notice that Kate’s only daughter mirrored her over and over again—truly a “like mother, like daughter” scenario, from back to front.

Kate and Charlotte stepped out for a mother-daughter outing to Wimbledon on Sunday, which also included Kate's sister and Charlotte's aunt Pippa in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Kate revealed that there’s yet another way in which her only daughter is taking after her while the two were at Wimbledon alongside Kate’s younger sister Pippa Middleton Matthews—Charlotte is following in her mom’s footsteps by getting into tennis, Hello reports.

Charlotte is taking after her mom and not only playing tennis, but clearly enjoying watching it, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering that Wimbledon is one of the most famous tennis tournaments globally, it’s no surprise that the sport was the topic du jour Sunday, as Kate made her second public appearance of 2024 at the fabled annual event. While chatting at Wimbledon, Kate revealed that Charlotte had been “practicing yesterday” and that tennis was “really great for the youngsters,” likely referring to not just Charlotte but Prince George and Prince Louis, as well. After all, we know that Kate and Prince William have a tennis court at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, and that George has even taken a one-on-one lesson with tennis legend Roger Federer in the past; Federer said of George’s abilities “At that stage, it’s all about just touching the ball,” he said. “It’s already good. Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him.”

Kate, too, reportedly used to take tennis lessons at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham when the Wales family of five still resided in London at Kensington Palace, before moving to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate in 2022. She has rarely missed Wimbledon, which is an annual staple in her summer diary—the only time she missed the tournament was in 2013, while heavily pregnant with George.

Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut last summer alongside her father, mother, and older brother George, who has, casually, taken a tennis lesson with Roger Federer. As one does! (Image credit: Getty)

Kate looked so proud of Charlotte as she spoke with tennis players at the tournament... (Image credit: Getty Images)

...and Charlotte's look of admiration towards her mother as she received a standing ovation Sunday is enough to bring a little tear to one's eye. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At Wimbledon Sunday, Kate said she had been “filling in the leaderboard” with Charlotte as the two week tournament went on, adding of tennis “As a family, we play a lot.”