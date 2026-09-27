Princess Diana Believed She Could Have "Conquered the World" With King Charles If One Thing Changed in Their Relationship, Per Royal Expert

"He did love her," Seward said of King Charles's feelings for Diana. "He may not have loved her in the very beginning, and he may not have loved her by the end, but he felt so bad that he couldn't make the marriage work."
According to the royal expert, "[Charles] was plagued by guilt because he knew he was the one who should have made it work. But her intense jealousy and many, many other things...they were just not suited at the time."
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Swan Song: Diana, My Sister
According to Seward, Princess Diana allegedly believed that one particular thing could have made a huge difference in their relationship.
According to the royal expert, "But Diana also said to me she thought if they'd met when they were older, they probably would have made it work and conquered the world; that's what she loved to say."
Seward also noted, "She actually told me that she really loved Charles. He was the one she would always love."
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The royal editor claimed that Diana told her, "It's very important to me, Ingrid, that my boys know that their father loved me. It's really, really important."
Seward also shared that Diana thought of Charles as "the one that got away."
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