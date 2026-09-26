Jennifer Lopez Swaps Her Skintight Bodysuit for a Menswear-Inspired Velvet Suit and Flat Cap

Jennifer Lopez is known for wearing daring, skintight bodysuits and sheer catsuits when she performs her music. But for a trip to Milan Fashion Week, the Marry Me star opted for a menswear-inspired look and an unexpected flat cap.
Lopez was photographed on September 25 attending
Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2027 runway show while wearing a menswear-inspired velvet suit and matching cap.
Her outfit included a velvet waistcoat, a crisp white shirt, and a satin-trimmed suit jacket and tailored pants, which she accessorized with brown leather
knee-high boots featuring a heel and a buckle. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
The superstar was also seen holding a black leather clutch bag featuring a distinctive gold clasp.
Jennifer Lopez at Milan Fashion Week on September 25, 2026.
(Image credit: Nassou.fr / BACKGRID)
For jewelry, Lopez wore
emerald and diamond earrings, along with a matching emerald brooch on her lapel.
Jennifer Lopez wearing a menswear-inspired velvet suit and matching flat cap.
(Image credit: @Nacer_photo_ / BACKGRID)
Whether she's wearing skintight stage outfits or going incognito in menswear-inspired ensembles, Lopez knows exactly how to make an entrance.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Reiss
Velvet Single Breasted Suit Blazer in Black
Ramy Brook
Liana Cotton-Blend Velvet Blazer
Belle & Bloom
Eternity Velvet Blazer
L'AGENCE
Philippa Strong-Shoulder Tuxedo Blazer
Heidi Merrick
Wallace Blazer
ASOS DESIGN
Cinch Waist Blazer in Black Velvet
ASOS DESIGN
Tailored Velvet Tapered Pants in Black
Ted Baker
Wide Leg Velvet Pants
LOFT
Clean Wide Leg Pants in Velvet
Tommy Hilfiger
Velvet Slim Bootcut Pant
Alexis Bittar
Buckle Leather Clutch
BÉIS Travel
The Small Cosmetic Pouch in Black
Frances Valentine
Leather Accordion Crossbody Bag
Jewel Badgley Mischka
Camilla Classic Satin Pouch
Topshop
Carlie Medium Clutch With Hardware in Black
Free People
We the Free Mini Cove Wallet
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!