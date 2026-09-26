Jennifer Lopez Swaps Her Skintight Bodysuit for a Menswear-Inspired Velvet Suit and Flat Cap

The superstar just went incognito at Milan Fashion Week.

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Jennifer Lopez at Milan Fashion Week wearing a black velvet suit and flat cap
(Image credit: @Nacer_photo_ / BACKGRID)
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Jennifer Lopez is known for wearing daring, skintight bodysuits and sheer catsuits when she performs her music. But for a trip to Milan Fashion Week, the Marry Me star opted for a menswear-inspired look and an unexpected flat cap.

Lopez was photographed on September 25 attending Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2027 runway show while wearing a menswear-inspired velvet suit and matching cap.

Her outfit included a velvet waistcoat, a crisp white shirt, and a satin-trimmed suit jacket and tailored pants, which she accessorized with brown leather knee-high boots featuring a heel and a buckle.

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The superstar was also seen holding a black leather clutch bag featuring a distinctive gold clasp.

Jennifer Lopez at Milan Fashion Week wearing a black velvet suit and flat cap

Jennifer Lopez at Milan Fashion Week on September 25, 2026.

(Image credit: Nassou.fr / BACKGRID)

For jewelry, Lopez wore emerald and diamond earrings, along with a matching emerald brooch on her lapel.

Jennifer Lopez at Milan Fashion Week wearing a black velvet suit and flat cap

Jennifer Lopez wearing a menswear-inspired velvet suit and matching flat cap.

(Image credit: @Nacer_photo_ / BACKGRID)

Whether she's wearing skintight stage outfits or going incognito in menswear-inspired ensembles, Lopez knows exactly how to make an entrance.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.