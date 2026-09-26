Princess Kate "Had a Very Handsome Boyfriend" When She Became Prince William's "Sounding Board" and Close Friend, Says Royal Expert

During a live episode of Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," royal expert and author Ingrid Seward shared, "[S]he and William were very good friends before they became lovers."
Seward continued, "She was, in a way, his sounding board. During, I think it was their first vacation from university, [William] drove to take Catherine out. He drove to her house in Bucklebury [in England] and he took her to the local pub, and they had a long, long chat."
Seward explained, "[T]hey were very good friends, and she listened to him and she advised him, and she said, 'Look, if you're not happy doing History of Art, you know, try to do something else. Do Geography or something,' which is what he did. She was such a good friend."
And according to Seward, William had some competition for Kate's affections.
"At the time [Kate] had a very handsome boyfriend," the royal expert shared. "So, it was very gradual, and I think that was what has really stuck them together. I think she just helped him hugely and, in turn, much later, he was able to help her."
Clearly, the couple's bond was undeniable.
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