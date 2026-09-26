Why King Charles "Would Agree With" One High-Profile Theft From Sandringham Estate

"He may be able to change."

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In somewhat surprising news, the people who allegedly carried out a high-profile theft from the Sandringham estate believe King Charles would have supported their actions.

In May 2023, activists Rosa Sharkey, Sarah Foy, and Rose Patterson allegedly stole three lambs from Appleton Farm in Norfolk, the Independent reported.

While speaking to police following the incident, the three activists reportedly claimed The King "would have consented to the lambs's rescue" due to his support of environmental causes, the outlet shared.

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During an appearance at Norwich Crown Court, where the activists have been on trial, Sharkey was asked, "Do you accept you went to Sandringham estate and you took three sheep?" (via the Independent).

Sharkey responded, "Yes," before sharing, "We hoped it would open his eyes to that," before calling the monarch an "influential person; he may be able to change...his own practices, have conversations, have a wider influence through that."

The exterior of Sandringham House

The activists reportedly claimed The King "would have consented to the lambs's rescue."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharkey also noted that the activists didn't want to "vilify" farmers, but said that "taking the lambs was the 'only way we could ensure any sheep were saved,'" the publication explained.

As for why they decided to kidnap the lambs, Sharkey suggested that they'd seen one animal with "quite a severe limp" and that the "water trough was empty and it was quite a hot day," per the Independent.

Calling The King "an environmentalist and an animal lover," Sharkey told the court she believed he'd be unhappy with the way the animals were allegedly being treated.

"The reality of sheep farming is quite hidden away, what they face in the slaughterhouse and the impact on the land are not things he would agree with," the activist said in court, the publication noted.

Sandringham Estate

"We hoped it would open his eyes to that."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, fellow activist Patterson said in court, "I just wanted to save lambs that day and raise some awareness for the lambs we couldn't save," per the outlet.

According to People, all three activists were found guilty and are awaiting sentencing. As for King Charles's opinions on the matter, he's yet to reveal his thoughts.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.