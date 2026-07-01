Hairstylist Reveals the “Biggest Mistake” Women Make When Trying to Copy Princess Diana’s Iconic Hairstyle

Princess Diana would have celebrated her 65th birthday on Wednesday, July 1, and nearly 30 years after her death, her influence on beauty trends can still be seen around the world. New Google search analysis by Fresha , the world's leading beauty and wellness booking platform, reveals that searches for "Princess Diana hair" have risen 47 percent over the past year, with around 11,000 searches in the past month alone. Even Duchess Sophie has been inspired to chop off her shoulder-length hair into a bob, but one hair professional is warning women what to consider when thinking about a Diana-esque cut.

Hairstylist Danielle Louise, a U.K.-based beauty expert on Fresha, says that younger women are becoming more interested in Diana’s iconic hair. “Princess Diana's influence has never really disappeared, but we're definitely seeing a new generation discovering her style,” she says. “Clients are asking for hair that's elegant, healthy and full of movement rather than something that looks deliberately effortless.”

Copy Princess Diana's color by asking for a soft, creamy blonde with fine highlights around the face and subtle lowlights for depth. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although some might look at Princess Diana’s feathered style as very 1980s, Louise points out that it’s still a versatile look today. “Diana's haircut was incredibly flattering because it created softness around the face while adding volume and structure,” she shares. “It's one of those rare styles that feels both timeless and surprisingly modern.”

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For those looking to copy Diana's hair, Louise suggests focusing on the overall shape rather than asking for an exact replica of the late princess's style. She recommends telling your stylist you want a rounded silhouette with soft feathering around the face, short to medium-length graduated layers, volume through the crown and a sweeping side fringe that blends into the layers.

The late Princess of Wales “always looked polished without appearing overdone,” says hairstylist Danielle Louise. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, she warns, “The biggest mistake people make is focusing purely on the cut. Diana's hair always looked healthy because it was beautifully styled and regularly maintained. The movement comes from good layering, a proper blow-dry and keeping the hair in excellent condition.”

In his book A Royal Duty, Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, revealed that a professional blowout was key to her look. “As part of her daily routine, the princess said that her one true extravagance was having her hair washed and blow-dried every weekday morning, first by hairdresser Richard Dalton and then by Sam McKnight , and both men became trusted confidants,” he wrote.

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TOPICS Diana