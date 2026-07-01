Hairstylist Reveals the “Biggest Mistake” Women Make When Trying to Copy Princess Diana’s Iconic Hairstyle
Feathered fringe forever.
Princess Diana would have celebrated her 65th birthday on Wednesday, July 1, and nearly 30 years after her death, her influence on beauty trends can still be seen around the world. New Google search analysis by Fresha, the world's leading beauty and wellness booking platform, reveals that searches for "Princess Diana hair" have risen 47 percent over the past year, with around 11,000 searches in the past month alone. Even Duchess Sophie has been inspired to chop off her shoulder-length hair into a bob, but one hair professional is warning women what to consider when thinking about a Diana-esque cut.
Hairstylist Danielle Louise, a U.K.-based beauty expert on Fresha, says that younger women are becoming more interested in Diana’s iconic hair. “Princess Diana's influence has never really disappeared, but we're definitely seeing a new generation discovering her style,” she says. “Clients are asking for hair that's elegant, healthy and full of movement rather than something that looks deliberately effortless.”
Although some might look at Princess Diana’s feathered style as very 1980s, Louise points out that it’s still a versatile look today. “Diana's haircut was incredibly flattering because it created softness around the face while adding volume and structure,” she shares. “It's one of those rare styles that feels both timeless and surprisingly modern.”
For those looking to copy Diana's hair, Louise suggests focusing on the overall shape rather than asking for an exact replica of the late princess's style. She recommends telling your stylist you want a rounded silhouette with soft feathering around the face, short to medium-length graduated layers, volume through the crown and a sweeping side fringe that blends into the layers.
However, she warns, “The biggest mistake people make is focusing purely on the cut. Diana's hair always looked healthy because it was beautifully styled and regularly maintained. The movement comes from good layering, a proper blow-dry and keeping the hair in excellent condition.”
In his book A Royal Duty, Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, revealed that a professional blowout was key to her look. “As part of her daily routine, the princess said that her one true extravagance was having her hair washed and blow-dried every weekday morning, first by hairdresser Richard Dalton and then by Sam McKnight, and both men became trusted confidants,” he wrote.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.