Discussing his most beloved memory of the late Princess of Wales, McGrady shared, "I think probably dancing with Princess Diana. I remember at the Ghillies Ball at Balmoral, I told Princess Diana I didn't know any Scottish dancing, I didn't know how to dance."
He continued, "I was so nervous. I'd only just started there working for the Royal Family. What if The Queen asked me to dance? And she laughed and she said, 'Darren, you've just started, The Queen won't ask you to dance.'"
Unfortunately for McGrady, Diana wasn't about to let the royal chef fade into the background.
The chef recalled, "[T]he night of Ghillies, halfway through the evening, Princess Diana came over and said, 'Darren, would you come and dance with me?' And...I said, 'Your Royal Highness, I can't dance.' And she said, 'I know, you told me.'"
McGrady reminisced, saying, "[W]e went onto the dance floor, and everyone was staring, and I was holding the princess, and this was the worst night of my life, but it was the best night of my life too."
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Per the royal chef, "And I didn't know whether we were going this way or that way, and the music started, and she was spinning me round and round, and it was the worst dance ever, but it was so much fun."
"And remembering the Princess like that...I danced with her for the next 11 years at Balmoral," the chef explained. "By the eleventh year, I gave her as good a dance as John Travolta did at the White House."
Despite his initial apprehension, McGrady seemingly has only fond memories of the time he spent dancing with Princess Diana.