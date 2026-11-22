Speaking to Country Life, royal garden and landscape designer, Julian Bannerman—who completes the majority of his work alongside his wife, Isabel Bannerman—explained, "It was surrounded on all sides by sharp root spikes, but the princes used to come rocketing through it on their bikes and tear around the Stumpery."
The publication noted that "Highgrove feels like a family garden," meaning it's "not hard to imagine the pleasure it must have given the young princes." Notably, Harry and William were apparently "allowed to play hide and seek" in the gardens of Highgrove House as young children.
"Not far away is the treehouse designed for the princes by the architect Willie Bertram," the outlet reported. "Called 'Hollyrood House' because it was first set in an old, now lost holly tree, it perches on Welsh-slate standing stones. The little room above, with windows that open, is reached via mossy steps, but the dangerous-looking swing recalled by Bannerman has sadly gone."
According to Country Life, Harry and William's childhood garden feels like "a wonderful fantasy...that could have come out of the pages of an illustrated children's book."
While the two young princes might have had to avoid some of nature's dangers, it sounds as though King Charles wanted Highgrove House's gardens to be the perfect place in which to raise his children.
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