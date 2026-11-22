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Over the years,
Princess Charlotte has been linked to a plethora of different hobbies, from enjoying the outdoors to taking part in track and field sporting activities. Now, a new report has suggested that Charlotte is "exceptionally talented" when it comes to one particular skill, which could dictate her future career.
According to the
, "Princess Charlotte has been tipped for a career on the stage, after impressing friends and teachers with her talents as an actress and singer." The outlet further reported that Charlotte is considered "to be an exceptionally talented performer who has distinguished herself in productions at her prep school." Daily Mail
A royal source seemingly confirmed the 11-year-old's talents, telling the outlet, "She belongs on the stage. She's a wonderful actress and singer and that's what she wants to be when she grows up."
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"She's a wonderful actress and singer and that's what she wants to be when she grows up."
(Image credit: Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images)
According to the publication, Charlotte's artistic interests and "theatrical abilities" have already potentially "influenced" where she will attend school in the future.
"Sources say it is widely known that she wants to go to a prestigious boarding school renowned for its performing arts," the outlet explained.
As for how Charlotte's parents might feel about her future career aspirations, it seems as though Princess Kate and
Prince William are nothing but supportive.
"It is widely known that she wants to go to a prestigious boarding school renowned for its performing arts."
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Per the
Daily Mail, Prince William "will give his younger children the choice of dropping their 'HRH' titles to pursue their own ambitions away from the Royal Family."
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If true, it seems that Princess Charlotte might be able to follow her dream of being a performer, after all.
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