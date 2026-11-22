After a royal source suggested that Prince Charlotte might pursue a career in entertainment, revelations about Prince George's future have also emerged. Per the Mail on Sunday, a new book by Daily Beast editor Tom Sykes will reportedly outline what the future of the Royal Family might look like.
A source apparently told Sykes, "If you are a working royal—going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, doing government work, having a public role, pressing the flesh, getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to Sheffield—then you will be an HRH and you will have a prince or princess title. You will also get an allowance, a salary, and a place to live. One place to live."
The source continued, "If you are not doing those things and you are not a working royal, you will not get to be an HRH, you will not get a free or subsidized place to live, and you will not get any special favors. You will, however, be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose."
The changes, which might reportedly take place once Prince William becomes King, could even affect his children. While Prince George's future role is "set in concrete," per a source, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might have alternate options.
"It would effectively mean they are offered the choice of whether they want to serve as 'spares' to the Crown," the outlet claimed.
Instead, Charlotte and Louis "would be allowed to give up their titles and use of HRH, if they decide, when adults, that they want to forge independent careers."
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Per the outlet, Sykes also allegedly claimed in the new book, "Under William's current plan, the prince and princess titles of Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would be legally removed, along with the royal styles and princely titles of Harry and Meghan themselves."
However, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told the Mail on Sunday, "As a matter of policy, we don't comment on books or claims made within them." For now, at least, Prince William's future plans for the Royal Family remain under wraps.