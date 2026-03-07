How Kurt Russell Orchestrated One of Prince Harry's "Really Fun" Moments With Princess Diana, Which He'll "Always Remember"
"The future King of England was sleeping in my son's room."
Princess Diana was committed to her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, throughout her life. And according to actor Kurt Russell, after a chance meeting, he helped Diana create a "really fun" moment with Harry and William.
During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show (via Hello! magazine) to promote his new TV show, The Madison, Russell discussed meeting Princess Diana at the 1991 premiere of his movie Backdraft.
"I was sitting in between her and [King] Charles," Russell revealed on the talk show. "I understand her difficulties with paparazzi and all that kind of thing. I said, 'If you ever want to go somewhere that's pretty under control, we'll work it out—let me know.'"
Diana reportedly accepted Russell's offer and took a trip with Harry and William as a result. "She brought the two boys, and they stayed there for a week and had a wonderful time," Russell explained. "I wasn't there, none of us were there at the time but she wrote some really nice cards and things like that."
In the years since, Russell has reportedly spoken to Prince Harry and discovered that the Duke of Sussex has never forgotten the trip.
"I've seen Harry a number of times since then and he always remembers and he's very sweet—he always remembers it as one of the really fun times they had," the actor shared.
Russell also joked, "I think it's a great thing—the future King of England [Prince William] was sleeping in my son's room."
After bonding over their respective issues with the paparazzi, Russell was reportedly able to aid Princess Diana and her sons. Seemingly, Prince Harry has never forgotten the trip he took with his mother and brother, either.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.