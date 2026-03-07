Princess Diana was committed to her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, throughout her life. And according to actor Kurt Russell, after a chance meeting, he helped Diana create a "really fun" moment with Harry and William.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show (via Hello! magazine) to promote his new TV show, The Madison, Russell discussed meeting Princess Diana at the 1991 premiere of his movie Backdraft.

"I was sitting in between her and [King] Charles," Russell revealed on the talk show. "I understand her difficulties with paparazzi and all that kind of thing. I said, 'If you ever want to go somewhere that's pretty under control, we'll work it out—let me know.'"

Diana reportedly accepted Russell's offer and took a trip with Harry and William as a result. "She brought the two boys, and they stayed there for a week and had a wonderful time," Russell explained. "I wasn't there, none of us were there at the time but she wrote some really nice cards and things like that."

"She brought the two boys, and they stayed there for a week." (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the years since, Russell has reportedly spoken to Prince Harry and discovered that the Duke of Sussex has never forgotten the trip.

"I've seen Harry a number of times since then and he always remembers and he's very sweet—he always remembers it as one of the really fun times they had," the actor shared.

"I understand her difficulties with paparazzi," the actor noted. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell also joked, "I think it's a great thing—the future King of England [Prince William] was sleeping in my son's room."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After bonding over their respective issues with the paparazzi, Russell was reportedly able to aid Princess Diana and her sons. Seemingly, Prince Harry has never forgotten the trip he took with his mother and brother, either.