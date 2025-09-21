Royal Butler Claims Buckingham Palace Became Known as "Gin Palace" With Staff "Sneaking Alcohol Around" in Electric Kettles
"Gallons of gin were consumed every week—some legitimately, some not."
Over the years, the Royal Family's favorite alcoholic drinks have been revealed. While Queen Elizabeth was said to favor gin and Dubonnet, Princess Kate is reportedly a fan of the classic gin and tonic. Now, a former royal butler who served at Buckingham Palace has revealed that gin was the drink of choice for many members of the family. In fact, staff even became known for having to "sneak alcohol around Buckingham Palace" on a regular basis.
Former royal butler Paul Burrell, who worked for Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, has opened up about the Royal Family's alcoholic proclivities in his new book. Writing in The Royal Insider: My Life With The Queen, The King, and Princess Diana, Burrell dished (via The Sun), "I quickly became familiar with the ingenious ways in which the household smuggled booze for their soirees."
He continued, "I would be ordered by senior members of staff to empty a screw-topped tonic water bottle each night and fill it with gin for them to use for parties in their rooms."
Burrell further alleged that "gallons of gin were consumed every week—some legitimately, some not." As for how staff would transport the copious volumes of gin, Burrell recalled his fellow footmen carrying "electric kettles around the palace, not full of water but full of gin." Presumably, no-one accidentally boiled the gin that was discreetly hidden in the electric devices.
Secret gin deliveries were far from the only revelation Burrell made in his new book. In fact, the former royal employee was candid about facing accusations of theft following Princess Diana's death.
A trusted employee of the late princess, Burrell allegedly took some of Diana's positions following her tragic death in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Despite having informed Queen Elizabeth of his plans to protect the former Princess of Wales's private belongings, crossed wires led to Burrell being arrested and facing a court case. According to the butler, it was The Queen herself who "saved" him from prison in an extraordinary, last-minute addition of evidence from the Royal Family.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.