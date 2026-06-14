Princess Diana Believed Every Day Might "Bring a New Drama" or a "Fresh Problem," According to Her Ex-Butler
"When bedtime came, she disappeared down the corridor..."
Princess Diana quickly became a globally-beloved member of the Royal Family after marrying King Charles in 1981. Even following the couple's split and subsequent divorce, the former Princess of Wales still found favor with royal fans everywhere. But according to her ex-butler, Diana allegedly had some worries, which sometimes plagued her daily.
In his book A Royal Duty, former butler Paul Burrell recalled spending time with Diana at her home when her sons were away.
"It became clear, as I wheeled in her two-course evening meal, that with William and Harry at boarding school she preferred not to be left alone," Burrell wrote. "'Stay a while,' she said, more times than I can remember."
Burrell continued, "I stood, leaning against an upholstered chair and we talked about her day, my day, the week ahead...These nighttime chats might be brief or extend into a chat that lost all track of time." As the evening came to an end, Princess Diana would allegedly open up about some of her fears.
According to Burrell, Princess Diana would help him wash dishes, and they would continue their discussion.
"'What do you think tomorrow's going to bring?' she asked," the former butler recalled. "She felt every day had the capacity to bring a new drama, a fresh problem, or a particularly difficult incident."
He continued, "'Whatever happens, we'll tackle it,' I told her. When bedtime came, she disappeared down the corridor, with a girlish skip and hop, as if she was suddenly full of energy again, looking forward to the next day."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
In spite of any concerns she might have had, Princess Diana seemingly remained positive about anything that would arise in the future, according to her former royal butler.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.