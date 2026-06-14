Princess Diana quickly became a globally-beloved member of the Royal Family after marrying King Charles in 1981. Even following the couple's split and subsequent divorce, the former Princess of Wales still found favor with royal fans everywhere. But according to her ex-butler, Diana allegedly had some worries, which sometimes plagued her daily.

In his book A Royal Duty, former butler Paul Burrell recalled spending time with Diana at her home when her sons were away.

"It became clear, as I wheeled in her two-course evening meal, that with William and Harry at boarding school she preferred not to be left alone," Burrell wrote. "'Stay a while,' she said, more times than I can remember."

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Burrell continued, "I stood, leaning against an upholstered chair and we talked about her day, my day, the week ahead...These nighttime chats might be brief or extend into a chat that lost all track of time." As the evening came to an end, Princess Diana would allegedly open up about some of her fears.

"'What do you think tomorrow's going to bring?' she asked." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Burrell, Princess Diana would help him wash dishes, and they would continue their discussion.

"'What do you think tomorrow's going to bring?' she asked," the former butler recalled. "She felt every day had the capacity to bring a new drama, a fresh problem, or a particularly difficult incident."

He continued, "'Whatever happens, we'll tackle it,' I told her. When bedtime came, she disappeared down the corridor, with a girlish skip and hop, as if she was suddenly full of energy again, looking forward to the next day."

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"She felt every day had the capacity to bring a new drama, a fresh problem, or a particularly difficult incident." (Image credit: Getty Images)

In spite of any concerns she might have had, Princess Diana seemingly remained positive about anything that would arise in the future, according to her former royal butler.