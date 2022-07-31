This Iconic Royal Wedding Tradition Started Because of a Big Mistake at the Altar

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The anecdotes from Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s royal wedding—which happened 41 years ago this weekend on July 29, 1981—are extremely interesting (and sometimes downright depressing ).

The day, for all its grandeur, had some pretty notable flubs: Diana reversed Charles’ name in her wedding vows. She spilled perfume on her wedding dress before walking down the aisle. And the slipup that started a royal wedding tradition we now love: Charles forgot to kiss Diana at the altar (oops!), so the couple made up for the miss later on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as crowds roared their approval below.

This moment “set off a new royal wedding tradition that would be replicated by generations to come,” according to PureWow . Just five years later, the now-disgraced Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson on July 23, 1986, and exchanged a kiss on the iconic balcony. On April 29, 2011, we got not just one but two kisses on the balcony from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19, 2018, the pair exchanged a kiss for fans, but not on the Buckingham Palace balcony—theirs was at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“Ah, royal romance,” PureWow writes. “In the case of Diana and Charles, it definitely wasn’t a fairytale in the end, but, at the time, it sure looked like one.”