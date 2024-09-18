How a "Liberated" Princess Diana Shocked John Galliano By Secretly Altering Her 1996 Met Gala Dress
The designer revealed the story in the Hulu documentary 'In Vogue: The 90s.'
The Met Gala red carpet wasn't always the spectacle fashion fans have come to know, but in 1996, Princess Diana certainly made a statement as she made her one and only appearance at the costume benefit. However, a new story about her Dior slip dress has come to light nearly 30 years later—and it proves Diana made her own rules when it came to fashion.
In the new Hulu documentary, In Vogue: The '90s, former Dior creative director John Galliano revealed how the princess took him by surprise at the event by switching up his design.
The designer—who currently serves as creative director of Maison Margiela—had just taken over at Dior, and since the '96 Met Gala was themed to celebrate an exhibition about Christian Dior, it seemed only natural for Princess Diana to wear a dress by the French fashion house.
With Galliano hailing also hailing from Britain, it seemed like the perfect partnership. However, it seems the royal made a last-minute (and rather major) change when it came to the lace-trimmed navy slip dress he created for her Met moment.
"I remember one day we all jumped into this old van, and we went to London, where we met Princess Diana," Galliano recalled. "It was like a blessing. I mean, wow."
The designer shared that he "went to Kensington Palace and discussed drawings" with the princess, who had some strong opinions about color.
"I was trying to push for pink, but she was not having it. 'No, not pink!' That was real, real fun," Galliano said in the documentary, adding that the lingerie-inspired slip dress originally featured a corseted detail over the simple design.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
It turns out the princess, who had filed for divorce from Prince Charles that summer, was in the mood for rebellion.
"Fast-forward to the event, and I just remember her getting out of the car," Galliano said, sharing that he was shocked by what he saw. "I couldn't believe it. She'd ripped the corset out."
"She didn't want to wear the corset," the designer continued, explaining that the princess must have "felt so liberated" in her new era that "she'd torn the corset out."
"The dress was much more sensuous. The cameras went mental. The paparazzi was blinding, which made the dress really bling and the jewels and everything," Galliano continued.
The former Dior creative director wasn't the only one who shared memories of Diana in the new Hulu documentary. "I think all of us were so captivated and fascinated by Princess Diana," Vogue legend Anna Wintour said.
"At that time, she was the most famous woman in the world. She was enjoying fashion and the spotlight that she put on particularly British designers."
And while Diana's Met Gala dress made headlines around the world for its boudoir-inspired design, no one knew that it was the princess herself who was behind the "sensuous" change.
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
The Most Over-the-Top Celebrity Weddings of All Time
From million dollar engagement rings to exclusive, lavish venues, these celeb weddings will make your jaw drop.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Kacey Musgraves Pushes the Horse Girl Agenda With Reformation
The singer designed an affordable, equestrian-themed capsule.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry Is Set to Return to the U.K. in Under 2 Weeks
We can likely expect a short trip.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Story Behind Princess Diana’s Iconic See-Through Skirt Photos Revealed 44 Years Later
"I don't want to be known as the girlfriend with no petticoat."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and Prince Harry "Unified" After the Death of Their Mother Princess Diana
"Please, please remember, don’t ever forget that you’re brothers."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Elizabeth Debicki Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in Her Emmys Acceptance Speech
The Outstanding Supporting Actress winner snagged a win for her role on 'The Crown.'
By Kristin Contino Last updated
-
Prince Harry Kept U.K. Trip Secret to Avoid Distracting from His Uncle's Funeral
"Many people close to the family were totally unaware."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Invited" to Spend Christmas With Princess Diana's Family
Diana's brother has reportedly extended an invitation to the Sussexes and their children.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
A Look Back at Princess Diana's Funeral 27 Years Later
The world said goodbye to the princess on Sept. 6, 1997.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana Had a "Very Naughty" Sense of Humor and Loved TV Show 'Dynasty'
"She always had plastic vomit or plastic dog poop in her bag to place on people’s seats."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Queen Elizabeth Once Called a Photographer "One Horrible Little Man"
"At that very moment, I wished there was a big hole I could disappear into."
By Amy Mackelden Published