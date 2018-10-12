Princess Eugenie's big day is finally here. The royal arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, wearing a gorgeous wedding dress by Peter Pilotto. The dress, as predicted, featured long sleeves but had an unexpected off-the-shoulder look. She wore a Grenville Emerald tiara, loaned to her by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth, and earrings that were a wedding gift from Jack Brooksbank. She didn't wear a long, flowing wedding veil because she didn't want to hide her scars from a scoliosis surgery she had at just eight years old.



The dress itself was very different from Meghan Markle's, Kate Middleton's, and her mom Sarah Ferguson's. Kate's Alexander McQueen gown was super traditional with a high neck and lace sleeves while Meghan's Givenchy boatneck style dress was more modern and sleek. (The Duchess of Sussex walked down the same aisle in St. George's Chapel back in May.)

In addition, according to MarieClaire.com's exclusive royal wedding expert and bridal designer Caroline Castigliano, there were symbols woven into Princess Eugenie's wedding dress.

"The symbols are a Thistle for Scotland acknowledging the couple's fondness for Balmoral, a Shamrock for Ireland as a nod to the Bride's Ferguson family, the York Rose and ivy representing the couple's home," she said. "Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos have reinterpreted these symbols in a garland of rope like motifs, woven into a jacquard of silk, cotton and viscose blend."



The designs on Princess Eugenie's royal wedding dress were very intricate as the artwork was done in the Como region of Italy. "The result is a very modern looking fabric using a highly intricate weaving technique," said Castigliano.

The only part of Princess Eugenie's wedding gown that was similar to Meghan's or Kate's was the fact it had sleeves. This fit with the royal tradition of being modest, but Princess Eugenie put her own spin on the gown with that slight off-the-shoulder fit and the jacquard print. Thus, the bridal gown was entirely unique and true to her own personal style.



See her wedding dress from all angles ahead, then check out how it compares to her mother's, Meghan's, and Kate's own wedding gowns.

