Princess Beatrice Is Moved to Tears During Rare Joint Engagement With Sister Princess Eugenie and Mom Sarah Ferguson
"I am pregnant so I cry at absolutely everything."
Sarah Ferguson and her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are a famously tight trio, and although it's not very often the three of them get together for an official engagement, they supported a cause close to their hearts on a recent Zoom call. All three of the royals serve as honorary patrons of the Teenage Cancer Trust, and during a meeting with the charity, Beatrice—who is expecting her second child this spring—broke down in tears after hearing some truly inspirational stories.
Per the Telegraph, the royals met with Georgie, Dominic and Hamish, three teenagers who have bravely fought cancer and raised funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. After the charity's chief executive Kate Collin wrapped up the virtual event, Beatrice was seen "wiping away tears."
“I’m sorry I seem to have upset people on the call," Collin said, to which Beatrice replied, “Totally the opposite. I’m inspired. I am pregnant so I cry at absolutely everything.”
The 36-year-old princess announced in October that she was expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The new baby will join big sister Sienna, 3, and Mapelli Mozzi's son from a previous relationship, Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, 8.
Princess Eugenie, on the other hand, was "stifling a giggle at her sister's unexpected show of emotion," according to the media outlet, while the Duchess of York beamed at her two girls. “I think the nugget takeaways from this are gratitude, above all kindness, listening and showing up," Ferguson noted.
All three of the royals have worked with the Teenage Cancer Trust for a number of years, with Ferguson first becoming a patron of the charity in 1990. The duchess shared, per the Telegraph, that she introduced her daughters to the organization at an early age.
"I realized, actually, for the girls’ 18th birthdays I would take them to the Teenage Cancer Units," Ferguson said. "I do owe them something for their 18th birthdays, but I like to think I gave them an understanding of humility and how kindness is the best gift you can give anyone. Look, listen, learn, show up, and amplify. The sense of purpose, that’s what I believe in.”
As honorary patrons, both Beatrice and Eugenie have attended a number of events for the charity over the years, which is the only organization in the U.K. that focuses on teens and young adults with cancer.
Although the virtual call moved Princess Beatrice to tears, there were some lighthearted moments, too. Per the Telegraph, young patient Georgie's dog made an appearance, but to the Duchess of York's dismay, he didn't seem too interested in her.
“Stanley! Stanley!” she called, trying to get the dog to look over. “‘No,’ he says. ‘She’s got corgis. I don’t want to talk to her!’” the duchess finally admitted, referring to Queen Elizabeth's last two dogs, Muick and Sandy, who now live with Ferguson and Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
