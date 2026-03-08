Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have both faced repercussions due to their association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The couple's daughters—Princess Eugenie and Prince Beatrice—have been dealing with the fallout from their parents's alleged actions, and it seems as though they've been caught in the crossfire.

On Sunday, March 8, the Observer broke the news that Princess Eugenie had stepped back from her role as patron of the charity Anti-Slavery International.

In a statement to the outlet, the organization confirmed, "After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end. We thank the princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International. We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone."

As well as losing patronages, Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, have reportedly been left feeling "bitterly disappointed" due to their parents's alleged transgressions.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, one insider alleged, "The York girls have been informed they can't be [at Royal Ascot] this year." An additional source claimed, "Ascot is out of the question. The royals have been told they can't be photographed with the girls for the rest of the year."

The outlet further explained, "Friends say the sisters have been 'left drained' by the bitter snub."

A source close to Eugenie's family told the publication, "They're deeply disappointed. They feel they're being punished for their parents's past actions, and that's very difficult to accept."

Unfortunately, it seems as though Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie might be forced to retreat from the royal spotlight for the foreseeable future.