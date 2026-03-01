Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice must be having a challenging few months. In late 2025, their parents—Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson—were evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor and they had their royal titles removed. More recently, the former Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office , following the release of more information from the Epstein files. Now, royal sources are alleging that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are being ostracized from the Royal Family.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Beatrice and Eugenie "have been told they cannot join the Royal Family at Royal Ascot this year" as a result of Andrew and Sarah's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Quoting sources, the outlet claimed the decision had "completely blindsided" Eugenie and Beatrice. The publication called the change "part of a wider decision to exclude the princesses from all public-facing events for the foreseeable future."

A source allegedly told the outlet, "I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year...Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this."

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday alleged that "Prince William is also said to have advised other royals not to appear in photographs alongside the pair 'for the rest of the year.'"

A source further explained, "Ascot would be out of the question because the royals have been told they can't have pictures with the girls for the rest of the year."

It's currently unclear whether the anonymous sources are correct about Beatrice and Eugenie's so-called Ascot and photo "ban." However, it's undeniable that the negative attention surrounding their parents must be incredibly difficult to handle.