Royal Expert Says Princess Eugenie’s Baby News Could Mark a Turning Point in “Grim Chapter” for the York Sisters
“The King’s warm words show that he still has a great deal of affection for Eugenie,” says royal editor Emily Nash.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced they were expecting their third child on May 4, with the couple sharing their happy news on Instagram. But in a surprising move amid the scandals surrounding Eugenie's father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Buckingham Palace also released a formal statement on the pregnancy. Eugenie and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, had previously been staying out of the public eye after their father’s arrest in February, but since the news broke, they’ve made several appearances. Now that the princesses are out and about again, one royal editor says that the Yorks could be making a comeback.
“Regardless of all that has gone on with her parents, this is wonderful news for Princess Eugenie and will give the whole royal family something positive to focus on after a tough few months,” Hello! magazine’s royal editor, Emily Nash, wrote in a piece for the outlet.
“It’s something joyful and hopeful in the middle of what has been a very grim chapter in the York family’s history,” Nash continued.
Baby Brooksbank will join big brothers August, 5, and Ernest, 2, and the new addition is expected to arrive this summer.
According to the Mail on Sunday, Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, was the one who convinced Princess Eugenie to share her baby news with their uncle, The King. A source told the paper that Eugenie sent a letter to King Charles in an Easter card after skipping the royal festivities, and was “quite surprised by the warmth of the palace response.”
“The couple had feared a frostier reception and had been contemplating making a media announcement of their own without the palace being involved, but The King made contact and asked his officials to make a formal announcement,” the insider said.
Nash suggested that King Charles’s insistence on an official statement could mean a return to family events for Eugenie and Beatrice. “The King’s warm words show that he still has a great deal of affection for Eugenie and that he has not ostracised his nieces,” she wrote. “We might well start seeing them at family gatherings again.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.