Princess Eugenie's Son August Is Taking After Prince George in One Very Important Way

On Feb. 9, Princess Eugenie's son August turned 4. To celebrate the special occasion, Princess Eugenie shared an Instagram post featuring a number of photos and video clips. One of the videos revealed that August seems to share an important interest with Prince George.

In one video clip, August can be seen holding a large balloon and wearing a bomber jacket, much like the one Tom Cruise's character wears in Top Gun. August's choice of jacket suggests that he's a big fan of aircraft, and perhaps has ambitions of being a pilot one day.

It's unclear how much time August spends with Prince George, who is his second cousin. However, it's entirely possible that George's interest in helicopters and planes has helped inspire August's new passion.

August does his best Tom Cruise Top Gun impression. (Image credit: Instagram/princesseugenie)

11-year-old Prince George has already taken his passion for aircraft to the next level and is learning to fly. In Sept. 2024, The Sun reported that Prince George had taken his very first flying lesson at Waltham Airfield in Berkshire, England. According to a source, George "flew with an instructor and loved it." The little prince's parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, apparently "watched George take flight from the safety of the ground." The source also said, "He loved it. It's the right time to start."

George's love of aircraft is well documented. For instance, back in 2016, Prince George climbed inside a Red Arrow Hawk T1A aircraft at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford.

Prince George in a Red Arrow Hawk T1A aircraft at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 8, 2016. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie currently resides in Portugal with husband Jack Brooksbank and their two children, August and Ernest. However, in August 2024 it was reported that Eugenie was hoping to leave Portugal for the U.K. on a more "permanent basis." As a sourse told the Express , "Eugenie is adamant that she wants to head back to the U.K. on a more permanent basis and use the villa in Portugal as a holiday home."