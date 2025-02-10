Princess Eugenie's Son August Is Taking After Prince George in One Very Important Way
He's following in the future king's footsteps.
On Feb. 9, Princess Eugenie's son August turned 4. To celebrate the special occasion, Princess Eugenie shared an Instagram post featuring a number of photos and video clips. One of the videos revealed that August seems to share an important interest with Prince George.
In one video clip, August can be seen holding a large balloon and wearing a bomber jacket, much like the one Tom Cruise's character wears in Top Gun. August's choice of jacket suggests that he's a big fan of aircraft, and perhaps has ambitions of being a pilot one day.
It's unclear how much time August spends with Prince George, who is his second cousin. However, it's entirely possible that George's interest in helicopters and planes has helped inspire August's new passion.
A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)
A photo posted by on
11-year-old Prince George has already taken his passion for aircraft to the next level and is learning to fly. In Sept. 2024, The Sun reported that Prince George had taken his very first flying lesson at Waltham Airfield in Berkshire, England. According to a source, George "flew with an instructor and loved it." The little prince's parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, apparently "watched George take flight from the safety of the ground." The source also said, "He loved it. It's the right time to start."
George's love of aircraft is well documented. For instance, back in 2016, Prince George climbed inside a Red Arrow Hawk T1A aircraft at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford.
Princess Eugenie currently resides in Portugal with husband Jack Brooksbank and their two children, August and Ernest. However, in August 2024 it was reported that Eugenie was hoping to leave Portugal for the U.K. on a more "permanent basis." As a sourse told the Express, "Eugenie is adamant that she wants to head back to the U.K. on a more permanent basis and use the villa in Portugal as a holiday home."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Iconic TV Friendships That Will Make You Want to Give Your Own Bestie a Call
From Issa and Molly to Cristina and Meredith.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Kaia Gerber Adds a Controversial Denim Trend to Her Winter Outfit Formula
The model never strays far from this comfy daytime look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Meghan Markle Resurrects 'Suits' Character Rachel Zane With Witty Remark
The Duchess of Sussex has not forgotten Rachel Zane's iconic wardrobe choices.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are Careful for Charlotte and Louis Not to Feel Like "Spares"
Royal expert Phil Dampier says the royals see Prince George as "first among equals."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William are "Keen Not to Make Life Difficult" for Other Parents at George, Charlotte and Louis's School
The royals try to keep it low-key when visiting Lambrook School.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince George Isn't Completely "Comfortable" With One of the More Overwhelming Aspects of Royal Life
"I don't blame him," a royal editor explained. "He's got a lifetime of it ahead of him."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Reveals the Hilarious, Blunt Responses George, Charlotte, and Louis Give Him About School
The Prince and Princess of Wales's kids certainly have a way with words.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince George Could Become the First Future Monarch to Break This Royal Tradition
An "unexpected choice" could result in George forging a new path.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Louis Has Never Experienced One Part of Royal Life That Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have
Maybe one day?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Was Spotted Touring a London School, Fueling Speculation That Prince George Won’t Go to Eton After All
Kate's cancer battle might have changed her perspective on where George should go to school, a source says.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Princess Beatrice Is Moved to Tears During Rare Joint Engagement With Sister Princess Eugenie and Mom Sarah Ferguson
"I am pregnant so I cry at absolutely everything."
By Kristin Contino Published