Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Footage of Her Kids During Sweet Christmas Outing With Mom Sarah Ferguson

Move over, staged royal photoshoots—Princess Eugenie just served up a slice of down-to-earth holiday magic.

The princess rarely shares photos of her two children August Brooksbank, 3, and Ernest Brooksbank, 1, but on Tuesday, Dec. 3, she posted a carousel of sweet Christmas memories as the family kicked off the holiday season in Windsor Great Park. Eugenie and her kids joined mom/grandma Sarah Ferguson for a festive outing at the park's Windsor Illuminated event, and the videos show an unfiltered (and adorable) side of the Royal Family.

"The start of the Christmas countdown was made even more magical this year by having some granny and mummy time at @windsorilluminated ✨🎄" Eugenie captioned the post, adding, "I’d love to hear what festive things you get up to🫶."

In the first photo, the princess—clad in a long black puffer coat and boots—holds hands with August while the Duchess of York holds little Ernest on her hip. Their backs are to the camera as they walk through the festive fairground, with the back of Fergie's bright red jacket displaying a powerful statement.

Princess Eugenie and Ferguson posed for a makeup-free selfie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duchess's coat was from The Maiden Factor Foundation, which supports education for girls, and read "Educate a girl, change the world" across the back.

Eugenie went on to share a video of the foursome walking hand-in-hand, and August—who will turn two in February—toddles along next to Grandma Fergie as he tries to keep up with his enthusiastic big brother. Meanwhile, August (who is wearing the cutest yellow wellies) holds hands with his mom and grandmother as he jumps along a path leading up to a lit-up sign reading "WINDSOR" that was flanked by two enormous reindeer.

Another clip shows the Duchess of York clad in a ruffled black skirt and Uggs with her coat as she watches August admire a long hedge covered in sparkling white lights.

Princess Eugenie, August and Ernest with Sarah Ferguson A photo posted by on

Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of York looked less like royalty and more like any mother/daughter duo as they stopped for a makeup-free selfie, beaming at the camera as they posed in front of lit-up fairground rides.

Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her second child, was missing from the family fun, but it's been reported that she and sister Eugenie have been spending lots of time with their father, Prince Andrew, in recent months.

The festive post got plenty of love from fans, like one who wrote, in part, "Isn't it nice to see both Sarah and Eugenie and grand children be able to be out and about like a normal family and not be smothered by photographers and paparazzi."

"i love these 2! Esp Eugenie. So natural, and real. Honestly, the bravery to post photos without a make up or getting dolled up is 🔥 Love how this RF unit has kept low key and down to earth ❤️" another added.

As the York family counts down to Christmas, Princess Eugenie proves that sometimes the most magical royal moments aren't about crowns and curtsies, but more about the excitement of seeing the world through a child's eyes.