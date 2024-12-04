Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Footage of Her Kids During Sweet Christmas Outing With Mom Sarah Ferguson
Toddlers Ernest and August joined their grandma for some festive fun.
Move over, staged royal photoshoots—Princess Eugenie just served up a slice of down-to-earth holiday magic.
The princess rarely shares photos of her two children August Brooksbank, 3, and Ernest Brooksbank, 1, but on Tuesday, Dec. 3, she posted a carousel of sweet Christmas memories as the family kicked off the holiday season in Windsor Great Park. Eugenie and her kids joined mom/grandma Sarah Ferguson for a festive outing at the park's Windsor Illuminated event, and the videos show an unfiltered (and adorable) side of the Royal Family.
"The start of the Christmas countdown was made even more magical this year by having some granny and mummy time at @windsorilluminated ✨🎄" Eugenie captioned the post, adding, "I’d love to hear what festive things you get up to🫶."
In the first photo, the princess—clad in a long black puffer coat and boots—holds hands with August while the Duchess of York holds little Ernest on her hip. Their backs are to the camera as they walk through the festive fairground, with the back of Fergie's bright red jacket displaying a powerful statement.
The duchess's coat was from The Maiden Factor Foundation, which supports education for girls, and read "Educate a girl, change the world" across the back.
Eugenie went on to share a video of the foursome walking hand-in-hand, and August—who will turn two in February—toddles along next to Grandma Fergie as he tries to keep up with his enthusiastic big brother. Meanwhile, August (who is wearing the cutest yellow wellies) holds hands with his mom and grandmother as he jumps along a path leading up to a lit-up sign reading "WINDSOR" that was flanked by two enormous reindeer.
Another clip shows the Duchess of York clad in a ruffled black skirt and Uggs with her coat as she watches August admire a long hedge covered in sparkling white lights.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Princess Eugenie, August and Ernest with Sarah Ferguson
A photo posted by on
Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of York looked less like royalty and more like any mother/daughter duo as they stopped for a makeup-free selfie, beaming at the camera as they posed in front of lit-up fairground rides.
Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her second child, was missing from the family fun, but it's been reported that she and sister Eugenie have been spending lots of time with their father, Prince Andrew, in recent months.
The festive post got plenty of love from fans, like one who wrote, in part, "Isn't it nice to see both Sarah and Eugenie and grand children be able to be out and about like a normal family and not be smothered by photographers and paparazzi."
"i love these 2! Esp Eugenie. So natural, and real. Honestly, the bravery to post photos without a make up or getting dolled up is 🔥 Love how this RF unit has kept low key and down to earth ❤️" another added.
As the York family counts down to Christmas, Princess Eugenie proves that sometimes the most magical royal moments aren't about crowns and curtsies, but more about the excitement of seeing the world through a child's eyes.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Prince William's Subtle PDA at Qatari State Visit Shows He's Always Looking Out For Kate Middleton
The Prince of Wales made a small but romantic gesture at the event.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Revives Her 'Midnights' Era in a Festive Bubble Dress
And her whole look is still available to shop.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Queen Camilla Pulls Queen Elizabeth's Massive Tiara Out of the Royal Vaults
That's one way to feel better.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Could Only Inherit Royal Lodge if Prince Andrew Can Keep Paying The "Crumbling" Home's "Not Insignificant Upkeep Costs"
The home "reportedly requires a huge amount of work."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are Reportedly "Taking Turns" Visiting Dad Prince Andrew
"He's got nothing else."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Andrew May Have Saved His Home But it Reportedly Needs More Than $300k in Restoration Work
Royal Lodge is allegedly moldy and falling apart.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Eugenie Proves a Sunny Yellow Maxi Works for Fall Dressing, Too
The royal rocked the cheerful shade with sneakers at an art exhibit.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Corgis Once Unleashed Terror on Prince Andrew's Home
"One minute cuddly, the next psycho."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Is "Happy" He Can "Quietly Ask" Princess Eugenie About Prince Harry
"The King is probably happy that Harry still has at least one royal cousin he clearly trusts."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Purchased Portugal Home to Stay "Connected" to the Royals
A royal expert called the move "extremely significant."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Eugenie Is Reportedly in a "Precarious Position" Between Prince Harry and King Charles
"Eugenie is in a difficult spot."
By Amy Mackelden Published