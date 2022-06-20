Princess Eugenie Shared Adorable New Pics of Baby August and "Best Dada" Jack Brooksbank

Sunday was Father's Day, and public figures marked the occasion by very generously sharing unseen photos of their sweet families with us.

Take for example Prince William, who treated us to an exclusive portrait of him and his three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, looking super happy together while on vacation, via Instagram.

Well, his cousin Princess Eugenie took a page out of the Cambridge playbook and showed us some intimate family moments between husband Jack Brooksbank and one-year-old son August.

The 32-year-old royal took to Instagram Stories to share a trio of sweet pics of dad and baby. She captioned the first one, in which Brooksbank is pushing August in a stroller while out on a sunny country walk, "Happy Father's Day to best dada!!"

The second one—my personal favorite—shows us as a glimpse into what family life looks like for the three of them at home, with the father and son sitting on the floor next to a bunch of toys, Brooksbank, casual in a hoodie, kissing August's head.

The last one shows Brooksbank and August's backs as they walk through what looks like Windsor Castle's courtyard. Eugenie's husband is wearing a suit and August is wearing dressier baby clothes, so to speak. The princess finished off this one with a giant "HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!" gif, and a big red heart one surrounded by lots of tiny little hearts.

Brooksbank and Eugenie were married in 2018, shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and August was born in February 2021.