Princess Eugenie Shared Adorable New Pics of Baby August and "Best Dada" Jack Brooksbank
Soooo pure.
Sunday was Father's Day, and public figures marked the occasion by very generously sharing unseen photos of their sweet families with us.
Take for example Prince William, who treated us to an exclusive portrait of him and his three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, looking super happy together while on vacation, via Instagram.
Well, his cousin Princess Eugenie took a page out of the Cambridge playbook and showed us some intimate family moments between husband Jack Brooksbank and one-year-old son August.
The 32-year-old royal took to Instagram Stories to share a trio of sweet pics of dad and baby. She captioned the first one, in which Brooksbank is pushing August in a stroller while out on a sunny country walk, "Happy Father's Day to best dada!!"
The second one—my personal favorite—shows us as a glimpse into what family life looks like for the three of them at home, with the father and son sitting on the floor next to a bunch of toys, Brooksbank, casual in a hoodie, kissing August's head.
The last one shows Brooksbank and August's backs as they walk through what looks like Windsor Castle's courtyard. Eugenie's husband is wearing a suit and August is wearing dressier baby clothes, so to speak. The princess finished off this one with a giant "HAPPY FATHER'S DAY!" gif, and a big red heart one surrounded by lots of tiny little hearts.
Brooksbank and Eugenie were married in 2018, shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and August was born in February 2021.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William Once Told Princess Diana He Wanted to Be a Policeman So He "Could Protect Her," Royal Author Says
She leaned on him for support.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez and Emme Sang on Stage Together Again, As Emme Debuts Gender-Neutral Pronouns
Emme previously sang with their mom at the Super Bowl.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Camilla Politely Reminded Kate—and The Netherlands’ Queen Maxima—To Stop Talking at Important Royal Event
Queens looking out for queens.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Once Told Princess Diana He Wanted to Be a Policeman So He "Could Protect Her," Royal Author Says
She leaned on him for support.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zara and Mike Tindall Looked "Very Much in Love" at Royal Ascot: Body Language Expert
They are so cute!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Wants to Be "A Lot More Present" for His Kids Than Prince Charles Was for Him: Body Language Expert
And Prince Harry has similar parenting methods to Will's.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Channeled Elle Woods in a Pink Pantsuit
Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cambridges Missing Lilibet's Birthday Felt Like a "Kick in the Teeth" to the Sussexes, Source Says
They were scheduled to be in Wales, to be fair.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Said Princess Charlotte Is a "Budding Star" in Soccer During Visit to England's Women's Team
She wanted the players to know she's super talented.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Said She's "In Good Hands" to Become Princess of Wales, Referring to Prince William
OMG stooop, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Carole Middleton Wore Kate Middleton's Pink Dress to Royal Ascot
This dress has the sweetest significance, too.
By Iris Goldsztajn