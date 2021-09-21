Today's Top Stories
Princess Eugenie Adorably Introduced Baby August to Prince Philip

Her son was named after the late royal.

By Iris Goldsztajn
epsom, united kingdom june 01 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 48 hours after create date and time prince philip, duke of edinburgh and princess eugenie of york watch the racing as they attend derby day of the investec derby festival at epsom racecourse on june 1, 2013 in epsom, england photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

Royal fans eagerly await the upcoming documentary about the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which will air on BBC One in the UK on Sept. 22. In the meantime, we'll all have to make do with snippets published in various outlets.

One such snippet is a really heartwarming one: the moment Princess Eugenie's son, August Philip, got to meet his great-grandfather just weeks before his death in April. "I brought little August to come and meet him," the royal says in the documentary, per Hello!. "I told him that we'd named him after him. It was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that."

August was born in February 2021 (whose brilliant idea was that?) and his parents, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, introduced him to the world with two sweet family photos on Instagram. "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.." the princess wrote. "⁣Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣ [photos] By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

Eugenie's sister, Beatrice, gave birth to her little girl on Sept. 20, though unfortunately she won't get to meet the late Philip. The sisters are famously close and Eugenie celebrated the happy news of becoming an auntie with a lovely Instagram message.

"To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣," she wrote. "Congratulations on your new angel. I can't wait to meet her and I'm so proud of you. We're going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge."

⁣She added, "To my new niece, ⁣I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos.. we're going to have so much fun ⁣together. Love your Auntie Euge." Aww.

This content is imported from Instagram.
