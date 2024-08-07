Princess Eugenie Wants to Leave Portugal for the U.K. on a "Permanent Basis"
The royal is reportedly "adamant" about moving back to London with her two sons.
Princess Eugenie is reportedly considering a big move in the near future. The princess and her family currently split their time between London and Portugal. However, Eugenie is apparently seriously considering a more permanent move to the U.K., which would allow her more time with the royal family.
Eugenie tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Following their wedding, Eugenie and Brooksbank welcomed two sons—August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, born on February 9, 2021, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, born May 30, 2023.
Back in June 2022, the Express reported that Brooksbank had secured a Portugal-based job working for George Clooney's business partner, Mike Meldman. Brooksbank's role reportedly involved working as a brand ambassador CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club, a resort on the Portuguese coast.
However, a new report in the Express suggests Princess Eugenie is ready to return home, sooner rather than later.
A source claimed to the publication, "Eugenie is adamant that she wants to head back to the U.K. on a more permanent basis and use the villa in Portugal as a holiday home."
With two young children, Eugenie is apparently missing her close family, which includes sister Princess Beatrice and mom Sarah Ferguson. The source said of Brooksbank and Eugenie, "They are very close to their families and all like spending lots of quality time together with the children."
The Express also noted that Brooksbank's own company had been incredibly successful, meaning they could be financially independent. "Jack's success has given them the freedom to fly back and forth between two countries and provide the boys with a loving and close-knit family unit," the source claimed.
Eugenie and Brooksbank's children also play a huge role in their decision to relocate to the U.K., where they will attend school. "They are currently spending a lot of time in Portugal and as the boys get a bit older, they are looking for kindergartens near to their London home and eventually schools in the U.K.," the source explained. Perhaps a return to the U.K. would also see Eugenie take on a bigger role within the royal family.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
