Princess Eugenie Wants to Leave Portugal for the U.K. on a "Permanent Basis"

Princess Eugenie is reportedly considering a big move in the near future. The princess and her family currently split their time between London and Portugal. However, Eugenie is apparently seriously considering a more permanent move to the U.K., which would allow her more time with the royal family.

Eugenie tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Following their wedding, Eugenie and Brooksbank welcomed two sons—August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, born on February 9, 2021, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, born May 30, 2023.

Back in June 2022, the Express reported that Brooksbank had secured a Portugal-based job working for George Clooney's business partner, Mike Meldman. Brooksbank's role reportedly involved working as a brand ambassador CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club , a resort on the Portuguese coast.

However, a new report in the Express suggests Princess Eugenie is ready to return home, sooner rather than later.

Princess Eugenie is reportedly considering a move back to the U.K. from Portugal. (Image credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Qatar Goodwood Festival)

A source claimed to the publication, "Eugenie is adamant that she wants to head back to the U.K. on a more permanent basis and use the villa in Portugal as a holiday home."

With two young children, Eugenie is apparently missing her close family, which includes sister Princess Beatrice and mom Sarah Ferguson. The source said of Brooksbank and Eugenie, "They are very close to their families and all like spending lots of quality time together with the children."

The Express also noted that Brooksbank's own company had been incredibly successful, meaning they could be financially independent. "Jack's success has given them the freedom to fly back and forth between two countries and provide the boys with a loving and close-knit family unit," the source claimed.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eugenie and Brooksbank's children also play a huge role in their decision to relocate to the U.K., where they will attend school. "They are currently spending a lot of time in Portugal and as the boys get a bit older, they are looking for kindergartens near to their London home and eventually schools in the U.K.," the source explained. Perhaps a return to the U.K. would also see Eugenie take on a bigger role within the royal family.