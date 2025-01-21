Norwegian Royals Celebrate Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 21st Birthday Amid "Challenging" Family Troubles
The palace shared some casual snaps of the future queen.
Norway's future queen, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and the Norwegian royal family—which has been experiencing quite a turbulent time in recent months—released some laid-back photos to mark the occasion.
"Happy birthday, Princess Ingrid Alexandra! 🥳 The princess, who is currently serving in the Armed Forces, turns 21 years old✨" the royal family's official Instagram account posted. Along with the birthday message, the palace released five casual snapshots of the princess to celebrate her milestone birthday.
The first photo featured the royal dressed in full camouflage gear—including a name tag reading "Alexandra"— and a blue beret featuring a crown emblem. Military service is compulsory for both men and women in Norway, and that doesn't exclude members of its royal family. Princess Ingrid Alexandra is currently carrying out her military duty at Skjold Camp in Troms, Norway, and will complete her service in April following 15 months of training.
Other shots of the princess included one of her relaxing on a boat with a towel covering her legs, a somewhat blurry snap of the royal covered in face paint and holding a toothbrush in the woods, and a snowy photo of Ingrid Alexandra bundled up with ski goggles. The last pic in the carousel was a more dressed-up one featuring the princess linking arms with her brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, while dressed in green eveningwear for their aunt Martha Louise's wedding last year.
Last year, the princess—whose parents Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit are next in line for the throne—told the media (via Hello!), that she's "been challenged many times" while carrying out her military service. "I think the most important thing I have learned is that you can do much more than you think, and you are much stronger together," she said. "Whether it is in a team or in a squad or company, you can achieve much more when you are not alone."
The celebratory post follows a tough year for the Norwegian royals. Princess Ingrid Alexandra's half-brother, Marius Borg Høiby, was arrested three times in 2024, including one arrest on suspicion of rape.
“If I had to choose one word for this year, it would be ‘challenging,"" Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who was a single mother when she met her royal husband, shared with NRK (via the Daily Mail). "It has been a demanding year and a demanding autumn for us."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Norway's TV2 commentator Ole-Jørgen Schulsrud-Hansen previously told Marie Claire that "according to surveys, the Norwegian public has voiced a diminishing trust in the monarchy due to the scandals and controversies that have rocked the institution the past year."
However, those feelings don't seem to extend to Princess Ingrid-Alexandra's mother. "The public seems to have a deal of sympathy for the Crown Princess at this time," the royal journalist explained.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Why Princess Margaret Felt a "Deep Sense of Hurt and Betrayal" Because of Princess Diana
"She also made it clear to her children that she did not want them fraternizing with the enemy."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Moss and Lila Moss Reinvent Mother-Daughter Style-Maxxing
The model and her mini-me twinned in winter's best coat trends.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Prince Archie's Former Nanny Discusses Her Unexpected First Meeting With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
"I thought to myself, 'I wonder how their nannies look. Do they wear heels?'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Martha Louise Defends Absence From Christmas With Norwegian Royal Family Following Criticism of Her Husband Shaman Durek
"Sad that we have to justify why we are not at church, so as not to create speculation."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Pays Tribute to Jimmy Carter, and Recalls Late President's 1977 Visit to U.K.
"He devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Royal Fans Compare Princess Kate to Princess Diana Following Sandringham Walkabout on Christmas Day
"That's something Diana would have done."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Might Be Forced to Skip King Charles' Annual Pre-Christmas Lunch
The festive event, which is a star-studded affair, is set to take place at Buckingham Palace.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Norwegian Broadcaster Says Recent Royal Scandals "Rocked the Institution" and Eroded Public Trust
In an exclusive interview with 'Marie Claire,' Norwegian royal commentator Ole-Jørgen Schulsrud-Hansen shares his thoughts on the royal family's recent scandals.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Has Reportedly Offered Prince Andrew an "Olive Branch" Following Royal Lodge Feud
The King has allegedly made a decision when it comes to Prince Andrew's Christmas invitation.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Says Prince Louis' Latest Hobby Has Him Covering His Ears
The Prince of Wales joked about his youngest son's very noisy talent.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are Reportedly "Taking Turns" Visiting Dad Prince Andrew
"He's got nothing else."
By Amy Mackelden Published