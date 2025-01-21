Norway's future queen, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and the Norwegian royal family—which has been experiencing quite a turbulent time in recent months—released some laid-back photos to mark the occasion.

"Happy birthday, Princess Ingrid Alexandra! 🥳 The princess, who is currently serving in the Armed Forces, turns 21 years old✨" the royal family's official Instagram account posted. Along with the birthday message, the palace released five casual snapshots of the princess to celebrate her milestone birthday.

The first photo featured the royal dressed in full camouflage gear—including a name tag reading "Alexandra"— and a blue beret featuring a crown emblem. Military service is compulsory for both men and women in Norway, and that doesn't exclude members of its royal family. Princess Ingrid Alexandra is currently carrying out her military duty at Skjold Camp in Troms, Norway, and will complete her service in April following 15 months of training.

Other shots of the princess included one of her relaxing on a boat with a towel covering her legs, a somewhat blurry snap of the royal covered in face paint and holding a toothbrush in the woods, and a snowy photo of Ingrid Alexandra bundled up with ski goggles. The last pic in the carousel was a more dressed-up one featuring the princess linking arms with her brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, while dressed in green eveningwear for their aunt Martha Louise's wedding last year.

One of the photos the palace shared with this casual snap of Ingrid Alexandra in a lifejacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess bundled up in the snow in another one of her 21st birthday photos. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She joined her grandparents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, along with parents Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon, for a Christmas photo in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, the princess—whose parents Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit are next in line for the throne—told the media (via Hello!), that she's "been challenged many times" while carrying out her military service. "I think the most important thing I have learned is that you can do much more than you think, and you are much stronger together," she said. "Whether it is in a team or in a squad or company, you can achieve much more when you are not alone."

The celebratory post follows a tough year for the Norwegian royals. Princess Ingrid Alexandra's half-brother, Marius Borg Høiby, was arrested three times in 2024, including one arrest on suspicion of rape.

“If I had to choose one word for this year, it would be ‘challenging,"" Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who was a single mother when she met her royal husband, shared with NRK (via the Daily Mail). "It has been a demanding year and a demanding autumn for us."

Norway's TV2 commentator Ole-Jørgen Schulsrud-Hansen previously told Marie Claire that "according to surveys, the Norwegian public has voiced a diminishing trust in the monarchy due to the scandals and controversies that have rocked the institution the past year."

However, those feelings don't seem to extend to Princess Ingrid-Alexandra's mother. "The public seems to have a deal of sympathy for the Crown Princess at this time," the royal journalist explained.