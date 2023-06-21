Princess Kate Adorably Helped a Little Girl With Arts and Crafts During Her Latest Royal Engagement

Princess Kate always has the most wholesome interactions with little kids she meets during royal engagements, and her latest official visit on Tuesday was no exception.

While attending the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery in London, of which she's a patron, the Princess of Wales got stuck into an arts and crafts session with little kids.

Among other things, royal reporter Rebecca English shared footage of the princess hanging out with three-year-old Rania as she participated in arts and crafts activities.

English wrote that Kate was "With Rania, three, as part of the @NPG’s new under 5s programme"

In the videos, Kate can be seen asking Rania's carer (most likely her mom, but could be a teacher or other guardian) questions about whether the little girl likes to be creative. She also asked Rania about the art she was making, at one point asking her if the image she was working on was of Peter Rabbit.

With Rania, three, as part of the @NPG’s new under 5s programme pic.twitter.com/PsSjXh8fX7June 20, 2023 See more

On the day, Kate also got to meet and chat to prominent visual artist Tracey Emin, as well as former Beatle Paul McCartney.

For the occasion, the royal fashionista wore an optical illusion cream dress from Self-Portrait, paired with her go-to Aquazzura bow-embellished pumps. Though her exact dress is sold out, you can shop a similar style below.

In recent months, Kate has had a ton of other equally heartwarming meetings with children during royal engagements.

For example, recently she high-fived a bunch of kids during a walkabout. And back in May, the princess hugged a little girl who burst into tears while talking to her. Experts all agree: She also shows her nurturing nature all the time with her own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.