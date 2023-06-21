Princess Kate Adorably Helped a Little Girl With Arts and Crafts During Her Latest Royal Engagement

Princess Kate always has the most wholesome interactions with little kids she meets during royal engagements, and her latest official visit on Tuesday was no exception.
While attending the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery in London, of which she's a patron, the Princess of Wales got stuck into an arts and crafts session with little kids.
Among other things, royal reporter Rebecca English shared footage of the princess hanging out with three-year-old Rania as she participated in arts and crafts activities.
English wrote that Kate was "With Rania, three, as part of the @NPG’s new under 5s programme"
In the videos, Kate can be seen asking Rania's carer (most likely her mom, but could be a teacher or other guardian) questions about whether the little girl likes to be creative. She also asked Rania about the art she was making, at one point asking her if the image she was working on was of Peter Rabbit.
With Rania, three, as part of the @NPG’s new under 5s programme pic.twitter.com/PsSjXh8fX7June 20, 2023
On the day, Kate also got to meet and chat to prominent visual artist Tracey Emin, as well as former Beatle Paul McCartney.
For the occasion, the royal fashionista wore an optical illusion cream dress from Self-Portrait, paired with her go-to Aquazzura bow-embellished pumps. Though her exact dress is sold out, you can shop a similar style below.
In recent months, Kate has had a ton of other equally heartwarming meetings with children during royal engagements.
For example, recently she high-fived a bunch of kids during a walkabout. And back in May, the princess hugged a little girl who burst into tears while talking to her. Experts all agree: She also shows her nurturing nature all the time with her own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Allyson Felix On Why Pregnant Athletes Need Better Protections
After the Olympic runner suffered a traumatic birth experience, it only deepened her drive to be an advocate for women as they enter motherhood.
By Emily Tisch Sussman
-
Prince William Caused "Tension" With Princess Kate by Telling Her "Chop Chop," Royal Commentator Says
So awks.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rumer Willis Shared the Most Touching Photos of Bruce Willis With His First Grandchild
Melting.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Caused "Tension" With Princess Kate by Telling Her "Chop Chop," Royal Commentator Says
So awks.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Just Had a Casual Hang With Sir Paul McCartney on Latest Royal Engagement
I too spend my Tuesday mornings with a Beatle!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte Got Impatient During Trooping the Colour, Lip Reader Claims
Duchess Sophie reassured her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Could Never Show the Amount of PDA That Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Can Get Away With: Expert
Well, sure.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis Isn't the "Most Rebellious Young Royal"—Here's Who Is, According to a Body Language Expert
I see it!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why the Wales Children Almost Didn't Get Their Royal Titles at Birth
Seems weird now.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Won't Be Renewed for a Second Season
A Sussex spokesperson has confirmed the news.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's New Netflix Show Is Definitely Happening, Streaming Giant Confirms
It is NOT canceled, people.
By Iris Goldsztajn