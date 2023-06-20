Princess Kate Just Had a Casual Hang With Sir Paul McCartney on Latest Royal Engagement

Princess Kate attended an event close to her heart this morning in London: the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery, which has been closed for renovations for the past three years.

As patron of the museum, the Princess of Wales got a commemorative plaque signaling her presence for the reopening.

As such, Kate was of course a guest of honor, getting to meet some of the most important people who were in attendance for the event. She spoke to Jamie Fobert, the Project Architect, as well as uber-famous visual artist Tracey Emin.

But even more prestigiously, the princess got to chat with none other than real-life Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, who was at the Gallery with his wife Nancy Shevell.

Royal reporter Rebecca English shared videos and pictures of the interaction on Twitter, showing the couple shaking hands with the princess, and having a long chat—although we don't know what they talked about.

For the occasion, the princess chose a beautiful dress by a brand that's maybe a teensy bit on the nose: Self-Portrait. Obviously, even if Kate thought this was a cutesy nod to the museum's name, the label is actually one of her go-tos, so it's not like it's a weird choice or anything.

She opted for a cream embellished, belted midi dress from the brand, which consists of an optical illusion: a Chanel-style bouclé buttoned jacket attached to a chiffon pleated skirt.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate finished off the outfit with some of her fave bow-embellished Aquazzura heeled pumps in black, drop pearl earrings, and a black Chanel clutch bag. She wore her hair down, side-parted (classic millennial move) and lightly waved. It's quintessential Kate, and I'm here for it.

