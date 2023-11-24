Princess Kate Embraces Autumn Browns on Latest Royal Visit

Princess Kate is furthering her mission to support early childhood welfare with her latest royal visit to charity Sebby's Corner in Barnet, Greater London.
For the occasion, the Princess of Wales toned down her fashion choices from her very bold ones on Tuesday for the Korean state visit, opting instead for a gorgeous autumn-worthy palette of browns.
The royal fashion maven arrived wearing a light brown double-breasted wool coat with a matching belt. Once inside, she was spotted wearing a black turtleneck ribbed top, a dark brown midi skirt accessorized with a snakeskin-effect black belt and drop earrings by Missoma, and finished with a glamorous pair of heeled black boots.
The princess' hair was just as autumnal as her outfit, as she wore it down and beautifully waved, and is currently sporting a few very subtle highlights in her natural brunette mane.
Writing on Twitter about the visit, royal reporter Rebecca English said, "The Princess of Wales is visiting @Sebbys_Corner in Barnet to kickstart an initiative from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to provide support to families with young children in the run up to Christmas."
The Princess of Wales is visiting @Sebbys_Corner in Barnet to kickstart an initiative from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to provide support to families with young children in the run up to Christmas. pic.twitter.com/Dwg5p0SKndNovember 24, 2023
Sebby's Corner is a a charity that works to support families with young children and babies in need, providing them with the daily essentials for them to thrive, including clothing, diapers, and formula.
This visit ties in with the princess' work on her Shaping Us campaign for early childhood.
A source told the Daily Mail, "She's been spreading her wings and creating a public awareness on important issues that are close to her heart. People have sat up and taken notice.
"This is a lifelong campaign for her and the fact that it has been so well received has given her an enormous amount of confidence."
Princess Kate's All-Red Outfit for the State Visit Was "Pure Theater," Stylist Says
She pulled out all the stops.
By Iris Goldsztajn
