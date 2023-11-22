Prince William and Princess Kate Showed How in Love They Are With Affectionate Moment During State Visit

Prince William and Princess Kate have been together since the early 2000s, and married since 2011, and their love is as strong as it ever was.
Royal reporter Rebecca English shared a short video on Twitter that shows the Prince and Princess of Wales sharing a heartfelt moment of affection during the first day of a state visit from the President of the Republic of Korea, and it has had royal fans absolutely swooning.
In the clip, William places the hand on the small of his wife's back for several seconds (this is relevant because it's longer than he usually would during public events). She eventually turns towards him and they seem to share a few words, before she places her own hand on her husband's back. They then walk a couple of steps in unison, and she gives him a huge smile as their hands brush and separate.
It's so subtle, yet unmistakably so loving, as commenters could clearly see.
"See why I live British romance? It’s the chemistry, the lustful restraint, the romantic tension," wrote one person.
"And to think they have been together for 20 years," said someone else.
"This is just the sweetest video ever!" wrote another.
A very sweet moment between the Prince and Princess of Wales as they depart the Buckingham Palace Picture Gallery #statevisit pic.twitter.com/7xtKYvxtaRNovember 21, 2023
This sweet moment happened towards the end of the first part of Tuesday's events, which kicked off with a ceremonial welcome for the Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee.
For the grand occasion, Kate somehow looked even more regal than she ever has, arriving in a majestic crimson red cape coat adorned with a large bow in the front by Catherine Walker. She wore it with a matching hat by Jane Taylor, red suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi, and a red clutch bag by Miu Miu.
It sounds like everyone had a really nice time on the first day of the state visit—so much so that Princess Kate even told the President and First Lady that she was looking forward to their joint karaoke session next time she finds herself in Korea, per the Daily Mail. Now THIS I have to see.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
