Kate Middleton Jokes She's "Lost" Her Family as Royal Fans Clamor to Meet the Princess in Sandringham

Christmas Day was extremely busy for Kate Middleton and her family, as they all attended church at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. While the Princess of Wales wore a festive green coat, and twinned with Queen Camilla, Kate's children were showered with gifts from a crowd of people outside the church. And Kate, too, found herself surrounded by royal fans, all of whom wanted to celebrate the Princess' return to the spotlight after a challenging year.

Back in March, Princess Kate revealed that she'd been diagnosed with cancer. In October, the Princess of Wales announced she'd completed chemotherapy, and would be gradually returning to her official royal duties. As a result, Kate was extremely popular with royal fans who'd gathered to greet the Royal Family on Christmas Day.

In fact, Princess Kate became so distracted while being swarmed by royal fans, she lost track of her children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "I seem to have lost my family," she joked to the crowd, per the Daily Mail. Luckily, the three little royals were standing safely with their dad, Prince William. They were photographed smiling while carrying a huge array of presents.

Kate Middleton meets royal fans in Sandringham. (Image credit: Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton was extremely popular with royal fans on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

Many well-wishers were keen to celebrate Kate's recovery from cancer. One individual, Louis Beauchamp, traveled from Paris to Sandringham, hoping to speak to the Princess of Wales for a second time. "I had an unforgettable interaction with Catherine," the teacher told People, having met Kate in May 2023. "She told me she was trying to get her kids to speak more French and urged me to keep up the hard work with my students."

Beauchamp continued, "Unfortunately, when she announced she was suffering from cancer, I knew we would not be seeing her in public for a very long time." He continued, "Sandringham was the best opportunity for me. So, I booked a trip and went there to show I was still there to support her and always will."

Kate Middleton meets royal fans in Sandringham. (Image credit: Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and her family attend church on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty images)

The teacher even presented Princess Kate with a bespoke scarf on Christmas Day, telling the outlet, "She thanked me very much and said it was wonderful and so kind of me to have come again." He continued, "She was as genuine and close to people as I remembered. She seemed so happy to be with us again. You could tell she was truly touched."