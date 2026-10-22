Former Royal Butler Weighs in On Princess Kate's "Conscious Decision" to Not "Be Flashing Wealth" With a Different Tiara for Every Occasion

The Royal Family welcomed the sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, for an official visit to Britain on October 20—the first time an Omani ruler has visited the U.K. in 44 years. Following a day of welcome events at Windsor Castle, King Charles hosted a glamorous state banquet, with Kate wearing a new Elie Saab gown and her go-to tiara.
While a number of comments on social media lamented the fact that Princess Kate was wearing the Lover’s Knot Tiara yet again, former royal butler Grant Harrold says that there’s likely multiple factors at play. Speaking on behalf of CanadaCasino, Harrold says the diamond and pearl design “suits her, and she probably feels good wearing it.”
The tiara became famous as a favorite of Princess Diana’s, but it dates back to 1913 when Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother, Queen Mary, commissioned the piece by royal-favorite jeweler Garrard. The historic headpiece features 19 baroque pearls hanging from heart-shaped diamond knots, and the teardrop pearls move with the wearer.
“The Lover’s Knot Tiara is a true expression of Garrard’s design language, where romantic symbolism meets exquisite craftsmanship, says Sara Prentice, Chief Creative Officer of Garrard. “The suspended baroque pearls bring the piece to life, giving it movement and grace.”
Adding that he’s “sure The King and Queen would be more than happy for her to wear whatever she wanted,” Harrold says that the Princess of Wales is likely aware of the optics surrounding royal jewelry.
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“Royal women always have favorites that they will re-wear regularly, but we are seeing this one piece time after time after time,” he notes. “I wonder if it’s maybe a conscious decision from Kate to not be constantly seen wearing different pieces of priceless bling.”
Prince William has been clear that he wants to make changes when he’s King, pointing out that he likes the idea of a "smaller r in the royal." Harrold says that sticking with one tiara could be part of the future Queen “showing signs of a more modern monarchy, which we know is what William and Kate will be working towards.”
“They don’t want to be flashing wealth and tiaras constantly, it is not what the public want to see,” he adds.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.