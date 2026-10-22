Former Royal Butler Weighs in On Princess Kate's "Conscious Decision" to Not "Be Flashing Wealth" With a Different Tiara for Every Occasion

Grant Harrold explains why the Princess of Wales has worn Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara a whopping 15 times.

Kristin Contino&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Princess Kate leaning forward in a yellow gown and tiara at a banquet table
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate has rarely deviated from her favorite tiara since marrying Prince William in 2011. Even though royal watchers hoped to see a new-to-her design come out of the royal vaults, the Princess of Wales returned to Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara at the Omani state banquet—and there could be a very sensible reason why.

The Royal Family welcomed the sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, for an official visit to Britain on October 20—the first time an Omani ruler has visited the U.K. in 44 years. Following a day of welcome events at Windsor Castle, King Charles hosted a glamorous state banquet, with Kate wearing a new Elie Saab gown and her go-to tiara.

While a number of comments on social media lamented the fact that Princess Kate was wearing the Lover’s Knot Tiara yet again, former royal butler Grant Harrold says that there’s likely multiple factors at play. Speaking on behalf of CanadaCasino, Harrold says the diamond and pearl design “suits her, and she probably feels good wearing it.”

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Princess Kate wearing a yellow dress and tiara

Princess Kate wears Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara on October 20.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wearing a red gown and the Lover&#039;s Knot tiara

The princess wears the Lover's Knot Tiara at the French state banquet in July 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tiara became famous as a favorite of Princess Diana’s, but it dates back to 1913 when Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother, Queen Mary, commissioned the piece by royal-favorite jeweler Garrard. The historic headpiece features 19 baroque pearls hanging from heart-shaped diamond knots, and the teardrop pearls move with the wearer.

“The Lover’s Knot Tiara is a true expression of Garrard’s design language, where romantic symbolism meets exquisite craftsmanship, says Sara Prentice, Chief Creative Officer of Garrard. “The suspended baroque pearls bring the piece to life, giving it movement and grace.”

Princess Diana wearing the Lover&#039;s Knot Tiara and her Elvis dress

Princess Diana wears the Lover's Knot Tiara in 1989.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate has only worn five tiaras in her royal career: the Cartier Halo Tiara—which she wore on her wedding day—the Lotus Flower Tiara, the Lover’s Knot Tiara, the Strathmore Rose Tiara, and Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet. Aside from the Lotus Flower Tiara, which she’s worn three times, the Princess of Wales has never repeated her other headpieces, but has worn the Lover’s Knot 15 times.

Adding that he’s “sure The King and Queen would be more than happy for her to wear whatever she wanted,” Harrold says that the Princess of Wales is likely aware of the optics surrounding royal jewelry.

Princess Kate wears the Lover&#039;s Knot tiara riding in a car and looking down

Princess Kate wears the Lover's Knot Tiara in 2018.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Royal women always have favorites that they will re-wear regularly, but we are seeing this one piece time after time after time,” he notes. “I wonder if it’s maybe a conscious decision from Kate to not be constantly seen wearing different pieces of priceless bling.”

Prince William has been clear that he wants to make changes when he’s King, pointing out that he likes the idea of a "smaller r in the royal." Harrold says that sticking with one tiara could be part of the future Queen “showing signs of a more modern monarchy, which we know is what William and Kate will be working towards.”

“They don’t want to be flashing wealth and tiaras constantly, it is not what the public want to see,” he adds.

CATEGORIES
Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.