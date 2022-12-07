Kate Middleton Was a Holiday Princess in Red Sequins and a Delicate Tiara

Just when we want a little glitzy dreaminess to take our minds off the cooling weather and falling leaves, Princess Kate delivers, and for that I am eternally grateful.

Senior royals were very busy on Tuesday night, when King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace, the second formal reception of this sort in just a matter of weeks (after the state dinner for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa).

The Princess of Wales went all out for the occasion, dazzling onlookers in a lacy red sequined gown, with a boat neck, long sleeves, cinched waist, and a straight-line skirt with a small train where it reached the floor. It felt very much like a nod to the Christmas season, ahead of the royal carol concert next week.

The princess paired it with a delicate tiara and pear-shaped drop earrings, both coming with their fair share of royal history.

"The Princess of Wales is in a Jenny Packham gown and wearing the Lotus Flower Tiara with Queen Elizabeth’s diamond earrings, her GCVO and Royal Family Order," tweeted royal reporter Rebecca English.

She added, "Tonight is the first time the Diplomatic Corp reception has been held since 2019. It is taking place in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace.

"The Reception celebrates the presence in London of one of the largest Diplomatic Corps in the world."

According to the Daily Mail, the Lotus Flower Tiara is sometimes known as the Queen Mother's Papyrus Tiara.

Kate paid tribute to her late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth by wearing her Queen's Diamond Frame earrings, as well as Royal Family Order—a yellow ribbon bow adorned with a photograph of the young Elizabeth—and the blue Royal Victorian Order sash. Very regal indeed.