American Countess Says Princess Kate “Uses Tiaras to Connect to Royal Women Before Her”

Everyone loves seeing Princess Kate in a pair of wellies or a grandma-chic, casual sweater vest, but nothing inspires excitement like the promise of a princess in a glittering tiara. While still a rare occurrence, Princess Kate’s tiara moments become instantly iconic images of the modern royal woman. American-born Julie Montagu, the Countess of Sandwich, shared a video series diving into Princess Kate’s tiaras, where she explained “Nothing quite captures the imagination like a tiara.”

“She’s placing herself very clearly in the line of royal women who came before her, not through speeches but through jewelry,” Montagu shared. The countess explained that the Princess of Wales chooses tiaras that “represent lineage,” like Queen Mary’s favorite designs, and "continuity" when choosing Queen Elizabeth II’s pieces. Montagu claimed that Princess Kate tapped into our sentimentality with Princess Diana’s favored tiaras, and “legacy and revival” when choosing styles like the Strathmore Rose tiara.

Princess Kate wears Queen Mary's Lovers Knot tiara. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lovers Knot tiara became synonymous with Princess Diana's style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Countess of Sandwich explained the rich history and importance that tiaras represent, saying “this is history worn and history understood.” While many historians overlook the importance of fashion, its impact on diplomacy, heritage, and history can’t be overstated. “These are not just jewels, they are symbols of dynasties, diplomacy, memory, and love,” said Montagu. “Each one carries the personalities of the queens and princesses who wore them before, from Queen Alexandra to Queen Mary; from the Queen Mother to Princess Diana; and now the Princess of Wales.”

The Princess of Wales has only worn five tiaras—out of countless possibilities—in her tenure within the royal family, choosing to repeat styles rather than try something new. “Catherine’s choices are incredibly deliberate,” the Countess of Sandwich explained. “So the next time you see Catherine the Princess of Wales step out at a state banquet, look closely. Every diamond, every pearl, and every motif tells a story.”

Princess Kate wore Queen Victoria's Oriental Circlet tiara. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II wears the historic tiara, once belonging to Queen Victoria. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julie Montagu, the Countess of Sandwich, explained the meaning behind Princess Kate's tiaras. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether she is wearing Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet, or Queen Elizabeth’s Cartier Halo, these designs connect the future Queen with all the queens who came before her. Julie Montago shared that these choices represent “a century of royal women, all linked by a single piece of jewelry.”

