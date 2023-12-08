Princess Kate Accidentally Made Fans Think She Was Wearing Crocs

Princess Kate has confused royal fans, who thought that the ever elegant royal had donned a pair of comfy Crocs in a recent video.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share a video which showed people receiving their invitations to Kate's third annual Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 8.

The first clip showed a guest's legs as they went to retrieve their invite, and they were wearing a pair of jeans and red Crocs, hence the confusion.

One commenter wrote, "Not me thinking the first clip is Catherine wearing crocs at home!! Same as me"

Someone answered, "I thought the same"

Kate—queen of tailored pantsuits and glittering gowns—has in fact been spotted in Crocs in the past, but it was in a very specific situation: while she was training with a rowing team back in 2007. The functional red shoes were part of her team's uniform, alongside a two-piece wetsuit. While I'd absolutely love to see her in Crocs these days, I don't really think it's on the cards, TBH.

As for the rest of the video, it shows various guests happily reading their invitations, including Love Island alumnus Alex George (a doctor who now creates popular mental health content on social media), and Giovanna Fletcher (a multi-hyphenate author whose parenting podcast Kate once appeared on).

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales A photo posted by princeandprincessofwales on

In a separate post which appeared to preview the decked halls of Westminster Abbey, the Waleses wrote, "Tonight's carol service with @earlychildhood is a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK, celebrating the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings.

"Look out for our special postbox which will whisk letters and Christmas messages from our congregation to children who might be struggling this year"

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales A photo posted by princeandprincessofwales on

ITV (which will air the service on Christmas Eve) and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (which is one of Kate's chief projects as a royal) posted a joint video introduced by the princess herself.

In this clip, she said, "Join me this Christmas Eve for a special carol service, as we say a heartfelt thank you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years."

For the video, Kate wore a stunning shimmery and pearl-embellished white jacket by Self-Portrait, which was very appropriately festive. While her exact jacket is sold out, you can shop a couple similar ones below. And for those red Crocs? Right over here!