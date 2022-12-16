Princess Kate Is "As Beautiful in Real Life as She Is in Photos," Carol Concert Guest Says

Just hours after Harry & Meghan Volume II premiered on Netflix, Princess Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey to host her second annual royal Christmas Carol Concert.
While the rest of us won't be able to experience this reportedly magical evening until it airs on British TV on Christmas Eve, Marie Claire spoke to one lucky attendee, Bettina Moltrecht, who was invited to the royal celebration on behalf of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.
"The whole room had gone silent and I didn’t know why, but then I saw Kate and she is as beautiful in real life as she is on photos," Moltrecht says.
"It felt unreal to see them all so close. It was nice also that she came early to take time to speak to people."
The Princess of Wales arrived at the Abbey sometime in the afternoon, flanked by her husband Prince William, and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The King and Queen consort were also in attendance, as were Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Zara Tindall, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.
Kate stunned in an elegant wine-red coat dress by Eponine, paired with matching pointy suede pumps, and a matching snakeskin-effect clutch. Princess Charlotte adorably twinned with her royal mom.
Meanwhile, Prince George looked like dad William's mini-me in an adorable navy suit. William himself allowed himself a festive nod to his wife and daughter's outfits with a wine-red tie.
As for the actual service, Moltrecht loved it. "It was a wonderful compilation of songs and artists," she explains. "It was my first Christmas Carol Service in the U.K. so it was very impressive and special to have that in Westminster Abbey."
She also was excited to spot Spice Girl Melanie C and singer Craig David in the Abbey, both of whom were there as musical guests.
Bring on Christmas Eve, TBH!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Best Beauty Launches of December, According to Marie Claire Editors
FYI: There’s a lot to love this month.
By Samantha Holender
-
Sarah Jessica Parker on Her Fendi Baguette Collaboration
It's not a bag—it's a baguette. And an exceptional one at that.
By Sara Holzman
-
'Harry & Meghan' Shows Princess Eugenie Playing With Archie on Visit to California
The most heartwarming.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
'Harry & Meghan' Shows Princess Eugenie Playing With Archie on Visit to California
The most heartwarming.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Meghan Markle Got Blamed for Royal Exit—But It Was Prince Harry's Idea
"It's misogyny at its best," Harry said.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Samantha Markle Allegedly Owned a Dozen Twitter Accounts Trolling Meghan, But Her Attorney Claimed She Was Hacked
I don't know what to make of this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Believes the 'Mail' Is Partly to Blame for Meghan Markle's Miscarriage
He saw how affected she was by tabloid coverage.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says The Royal Family "Missed an Opportunity" With Meghan Markle When It Comes to Moving Away From Tradition
It's a sentiment shared by many.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Wasn't Consulted on a Joint Statement He Allegedly Put Out With Prince William, He Claims
This majorly strained their relationship.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Bethenny Frankel Branded 'Harry & Meghan' Doc "Boring" and a "Smash and Grab Job for Money," and Royal Fans Are Calling Her Out for It
Frankel has previously apologized for criticism of the couple.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Could Do an Interview With Gayle King to Promote 'Spare,' TV Insiders Say
Nothing is confirmed, of course.
By Iris Goldsztajn