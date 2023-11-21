Princess Kate's Annual Christmas Carol Service 2023: What We Know So Far

'Tis the season!
Princess Kate is once again holding her Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in 2023, she announced via the Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram account over the weekend.
Kate posed in a festive Fair Isle sweater by Holland Cooper while decorating a Christmas tree and smiling happily at the camera. She also shared some photos of last year's service to whet our appetites.
"A very special Carol Service, coming soon," the royal wrote.
"Together At Christmas with @earlychildhood is returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 8 December.
"This will be a special moment to thank all those who do so much to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.
"We can’t wait for you to join us too - tune in on @ITV, Christmas Eve"
Singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, who will be performing at the event, commented, "Looking forward to a very special night!
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales
A photo posted by princeandprincessofwales on
OK! reports that the event will also include performances from Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, and James Bay.
As the princess mentioned on Instagram, this service will tie into her work on the Shaping Us campaign, which is focused on early childhood welfare.
This will mark the third year Kate has held the service. Guests in attendance are typically people who have served their communities in different ways.
Last year, one guest who had been invited on behalf of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families told Marie Claire, "The whole room had gone silent and I didn’t know why, but then I saw Kate and she is as beautiful in real life as she is on photos."
Can't wait for this year's service!
