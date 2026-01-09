Princess Kate Reflects on Her "Deeply Personal" Journey of "Healing" From Cancer in Break From Royal Birthday Tradition

Princess Kate is marking her 44th birthday on January 9, and while fans were expecting the usual new photo of the royal to be released on Friday morning, she instead posted the final video in her ongoing Mother Nature series. Titled "Winter," the clip is the Princess of Wales's most introspective video yet, and features the royal walking through the woods, gazing at a night sky and dipping her famous sapphire engagement ring into a stream as she narrates the Reel.

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, and she announced that she was in remission in her most emotional video yet that September. In her new short film, Princess Kate reflected on how nature has helped in her recovery.

Princess Kate launched her Mother Nature series of videos last May to mark Mental Health Awareness week, with "Spring" as the first installment, and she wrote that the project "has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal."

The Princess of Wales wears a Barbour x Alexa Chung jacket in the new video. (Image credit: Kensington Palace/Instagram)

The Princess of Wales spoke about the healing power of nature in her video. (Image credit: Kensington Palace/Instagram)

In her caption, the Princess of Wales added that the series wasn't just about her own journey, but "it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing."

"There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world," she added, signing the post, "C."

The film was captured by Will Warr and follows the princess on walks through Berkshire and also features nature scenes in the Cotswolds, Cumbria, London, East Sussex and Gloucestershire, England.

"Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration," the Princess of Wales said in the video. She added that the season allows time "for us to see our own reflection" and "to discover the deepest parts of ourselves, alongside the whispers and the pulse of every living thing."

