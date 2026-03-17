Princess Kate’s Leans Into Her “Rebirth” and “Renewal” Era as She “Sets the Right Tone” on St. Patrick’s Day

Princess Kate looked festive in shades of green at the annual Irish Guards St. Patrick’s Day parade on Tuesday, March 17, and one piece of her wardrobe was especially appropriate to celebrate all things Irish. Wearing a pair of emerald and diamond Asprey earrings that gave a subtle nod to Prince William, the Princess of Wales sent a hidden message with her $11,375 jewelry.

Speaking to Marie Claire, jewelry expert Nilesh Rakholia, CEO and founder of Abelini , says that Kate’s emerald and diamond Asprey earrings are a “fitting choice for St. Patrick’s Day,” noting that the green gemstone has “long been associated with renewal and growth.”

The emerald’s meaningful symbolism feels especially appropriate given Princess Kate’s personal journey after battling cancer in 2024. “Their rich green hue not only reflects Ireland’s national color, but also mirrors the symbolism of the shamrock, which represents rebirth and continuity,” Rakholia says.

Article continues below

Princess Kate wears Asprey emerald and diamond earrings on Tuesday, March 17. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales serves as Colonel of the Irish Guards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Emeralds nod to heritage and renewal, while diamonds lend brilliance and contrast,” the jewelry expert continues. “The result is a look that feels considered, elegant, and entirely in keeping with the occasion.”

And when it comes to sending the right message for the occasion, body language expert Darren Stanton says that the Princess of Wales “will always set the right tone.”

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton says that Kate “knows when to have a laugh and when to be serious and respectful,” pointing to how she changed from the more serious part of the parade with the Irish Guards to the relaxed atmosphere inside the barracks.

Kate chats with two 3-year-old daughters of soldiers from the Irish Guards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stanton says that the images from the parade “show a great contrast and demonstrate her judgement making abilities.” While the princess “showed genuine warmth and enjoyment” while speaking with soldiers and their families, Kate “expertly” shifted to a more business-like mode outside.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The body language expert noted how the Princess of Wales “observed the parade with all the respect and poise expected of her, with a strong and commanding posture throughout and a somber, respectful facial expression.”

Princess Kate didn't appear to take part in the traditional Guinness toast this year, but the royal, who has been dubbed "The Children's Princess," looked in her element as she swung the daughter of one soldier in the air and bent down to speak to another 3-year-old girl.