How Princess Kate Broke Tradition with Her Stunning 43rd Birthday Photo

Princess Kate has plenty to celebrate this year as she marks her 43rd birthday on Jan. 9. After announcing she'd completed chemotherapy in September, the royal went on to make more regular appearances over the holiday season, and after having to go through abdominal surgery last January, it seems the royal is set to have more of a normal birthday this year. In a break from tradition, Prince William penned a touching personal note on their joint Instagram account to celebrate the occasion.

Normally, the couple share a photo of the royal with a general message thanking well-wishers for their birthday messages, but for 2025, the Prince of Wales himself wrote the caption as he shared a gorgeous black-and-white snapshot of his wife.

"To the most incredible wife and mother," Prince William wrote. "The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

It was a rare personal statement from the prince about Kate's cancer journey, and numerous fans chimed in to comment on the "lovely picture and caption." In a separate comment, the prince tagged one of their favorite photographers, Matt Porteous, who has snapped many photos of the couple and their children over the years.

In the previously unseen photo, which was taken in Windsor, Princess Kate looks casual in a crisp white shirt and dark-wash jeans, pairing the look with a black blazer with the sleeves rolled up and a checkered scarf. The Princess of Wales—who wears her hair in soft curls for the pic—poses with both hands in her pockets, showing off her iconic sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

Just like her birthday post, this year's plans appear to be a break from tradition. The princess has been reported to be celebrating at home in Windsor this year versus staying in Norfolk at Anmer Hall, where the couple usually spends her birthday and the holiday season.

As for the rest of her royal year, royal biographer Robert Hardman recently told Marie Claire that fans shouldn't expect the princess—who was diagnosed with cancer last March—to get back to normal duties.

"I think what we will see with her is...we'll see a lot more of her undertaking public engagements, but I still wouldn't imagine being back to 2023 levels," the Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy author said.

"I think she'll be getting back to normal in terms of engagements behind the scenes," he said, adding, "I think the behind the scenes stuff will get back to usual long before the public stuff does."