How Princess Kate Broke Tradition with Her Stunning 43rd Birthday Photo
The Princess of Wales posed for a black-and-white pic by one of her favorite photogs.
Princess Kate has plenty to celebrate this year as she marks her 43rd birthday on Jan. 9. After announcing she'd completed chemotherapy in September, the royal went on to make more regular appearances over the holiday season, and after having to go through abdominal surgery last January, it seems the royal is set to have more of a normal birthday this year. In a break from tradition, Prince William penned a touching personal note on their joint Instagram account to celebrate the occasion.
Normally, the couple share a photo of the royal with a general message thanking well-wishers for their birthday messages, but for 2025, the Prince of Wales himself wrote the caption as he shared a gorgeous black-and-white snapshot of his wife.
"To the most incredible wife and mother," Prince William wrote. "The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."
It was a rare personal statement from the prince about Kate's cancer journey, and numerous fans chimed in to comment on the "lovely picture and caption." In a separate comment, the prince tagged one of their favorite photographers, Matt Porteous, who has snapped many photos of the couple and their children over the years.
A photo posted by on
In the previously unseen photo, which was taken in Windsor, Princess Kate looks casual in a crisp white shirt and dark-wash jeans, pairing the look with a black blazer with the sleeves rolled up and a checkered scarf. The Princess of Wales—who wears her hair in soft curls for the pic—poses with both hands in her pockets, showing off her iconic sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana.
Just like her birthday post, this year's plans appear to be a break from tradition. The princess has been reported to be celebrating at home in Windsor this year versus staying in Norfolk at Anmer Hall, where the couple usually spends her birthday and the holiday season.
As for the rest of her royal year, royal biographer Robert Hardman recently told Marie Claire that fans shouldn't expect the princess—who was diagnosed with cancer last March—to get back to normal duties.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"I think what we will see with her is...we'll see a lot more of her undertaking public engagements, but I still wouldn't imagine being back to 2023 levels," the Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy author said.
"I think she'll be getting back to normal in terms of engagements behind the scenes," he said, adding, "I think the behind the scenes stuff will get back to usual long before the public stuff does."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Actress Jessie Andrews Feels Empowered by Constantly Rebranding Herself
The 'Love Bomb' star and fashion entrepreneur speaks to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
These Are the Romance Movies That Will Have You Swooning in 2025
From a new 'Bridget Jones' film to several heartwarming queer rom-coms.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Travis Kelce Shares Thoughts on NYC Trip With Taylor Swift, Says He "Didn't Do Anything" for New Year's Eve
“I love the big city."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Despite 2025 Being "the Year of Reset," Princess Kate Will Likely Do This Before Going Back to Regular Duties
Royal biographer Robert Hardman tells 'Marie Claire' that fans shouldn't expect Kate to go "back to 2023 levels" of appearances.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Is the "Ultimate Nepo Baby," According to Spice Girl Mel B's Daughter Phoenix
"There's been rising anger in recent years—almost to the point of obsession on social media."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Won't Let the "Looming Responsibility" of Becoming Queen "Take Her Away" From Her Children
The Princess of Wales is putting her kids before the monarchy.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Is Kamala Harris a Secret Kate Middleton Fashion Stan?
No one is immune from channeling the princess's style these days.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Views This Royal Family Member as a "Brother" and Someone He Can "Always Rely On"
"There's no doubt Wills sees him as the brother he lost."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why the Royal Family's Annual Income Is Increasing by $56 Million in 2025
The royals will receive a whopping $165 million, which critics have called "scandalous."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Seems to be Breaking Tradition With Her 2025 Birthday Plans
The royal is said to be mixing things up for her 43rd birthday.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Paid £200 For a Date With Kate Middleton Before Their Royal Romance, Former Roommate Reveals
A St. Andrews alumna described "a party at a castle" where Will and Kate's connection started.
By Kristin Contino Published