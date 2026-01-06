Princess Kate's 44th Birthday Gifts Will Range From Royal "Hand-Me-Downs" to Some "Silly Presents," Says Former Royal Butler

Princess Kate will celebrate her 44th birthday on Friday, January 9, and while it's unlikely that the public will ever get a glimpse at her party, former royal butler Grant Harrold is sharing his insights into how the Royal Family typically spends their birthdays.

Speaking to Heart Bingo, Harrold—who worked for King Charles between 2004 and 2011—said he "can almost guarantee" that the monarch will "host a birthday party for his daughter-in-law."

"Depending on where The King is on the day, he could ask them to spend the weekend in the Cotswolds or he’ll have dinner in London," Harrold shared. The etiquette expert and speaker continued that King Charles and Queen Camilla "would definitely give a joint gift" to the Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate is pictured at the 2025 Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Noting that the present "could be a hand-me-down" from Queen Elizabeth or from The King's "private collection" of items "that he likes to give family members," Harrold said Princess Kate could also receive a "family heirloom" from the Royal Collection that King Charles "is allowed to pass on."

Although jewelry is a popular gift among family members, the former butler said that the monarch is just as likely to give Kate "something practical." Since the two share an interest in gardening, Harrold shared that "a bench or some roses for her garden" are possibilities.

As for Prince William, Harrold noted that along with jewelry, he could give Kate—who recently relocated to Forest Lodge with her family—a gift for their new home.

Prince William and Princess Kate are pictured at the German state banquet in December. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the Royal Family's penchant for joke gifts seems to not only be limited to Christmas. "[William] might even give her a pair of washing-up gloves, because that's happened," Harrold said. "You might get something a little bit silly because the royals like to give silly presents."

The former butler explained that no matter what Kate receives this year, royal birthdays are "set in stone" as to how they're celebrated.

“I don't think they've changed much at all," he said, adding, "Royal birthdays are celebrated the same way as they always were. They're kind of set in stone, and of course there's always a bit of a happy birthday around the table."

During the party, members of the royal household serve "the meal and the drinks, the canapés," Harrold noted. "I don't think we're talking about a big dinner—I think it'd be more of an intimate family dinner to celebrate her birthday."